Northeast McHenry County local leaders tout park upgrades, economic development

Fox Lake's Donny Schmit was one of five village presidents who updated the Chain O' Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce members on what is happen in there towns on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at the groups annual luncheon. (Janelle Walker)

Richmond has enhanced its village parks using tax dollars it’s getting from the Spark’d marijuana dispensary, and Spring Grove’s recent park projects came from private donations.

Among the towns covered by the Chain O’ Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, new or enhanced parks were highlights that local leaders touted at during the chamber’s annual luncheon.

The leaders of Richmond, Spring Grove, Fox Lake and Volo, along with Lakemoor Village Administrator Todd Weihofen, spoke during the luncheon at Maravela’s Banquets and Catering in Fox Lake.

The luncheon is an opportunity to find out what is going on in area villages, Cathy Levatino said. She owns Rita’s Italian Ice in McHenry, which is looking to expand to a second location.

“We do want it to have a drive-thru,” she said, as well as be in a community that will help small businesses get started in town.

“We want to know that their economic growth plan is,” Levatino said.

While the village presidents touched on what’s happening in economic development and new housing growth as part of their short presentations, park development stood out as a theme.

Fox Lake has seen benefits from its decision to take out a 20-year bond to pay for a public beach at Lakefront Park, Village President Donny Schmit said.

“If you didn’t live on the lake, there was no place to go to enjoy the lake,” Schmit said. “Now, people from communities all over come to visit our lakefront park.”

With the additional visitors comes additional sales tax, Schmit said. Fox Lake has seen a 17.25% increase in its sales tax receipts, and in its downtown district with a separate sales tax, that increase is almost 30%, which he believes is tied directly to the lakefront park.

Spring Grove Village President Bob McMahon has only been in office since the April 1 election, but he said a lot has been done in the past nine months.

One change since he took office is the addition of a community development position at village hall.

“Because of the new position ... three new retail developments are starting from the ground up this spring,” McMahon said.

Spring Grove also has rehabbed its water treatment plant, is looking at a new plant and has improved its water system.

“The water was yellow, and we got a lot of complaints about that. With a new system, the water is clear now,” McMahon said.

Two village parks recently have seen improvements funded by private donations from two local families, including a pickleball court at one and what McMahon called a remodel across town at another park.

Neither family involved in those donations want their names attached to the projects, McMahon said, adding, “To have residents like that, that is unbelievable.”

Volo is working on a 50-foot-by-100-foot ice rink with in-ground chillers, allowing residents to use the outdoor ice even when the winter weather is above freezing, Village President Steve Henley said. That project is paid for through Volo’s developer impact fees.

Bringing in additional park facilities isn’t always easy.

“The keyboard warriors say we should not have done it,” Schmit said, referring to people online. “But it is showing a benefit, and I am proud of what we have accomplished.”