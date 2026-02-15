Huntley bowlers Ashlyn Tenglin, Katie Scaletta qualify for state: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls bowling

Hoffman Estates Sectional: At Poplar Creek Bowl in Hoffman Estates, Huntley’s Ashlyn Tenglin (1,172 six-game series) and Katie Scaletta (1,149) advanced to next weekend’s state tournament at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Huntley just missed the fourth qualifying spot as a team by three pins. Warren took the final spot with 4,981 and Huntley placed fifth with 4,978. Woodstock (4,454) was 12th in the team standings.

Hersey ran away with the sectional title with 6,010 pins, led by individual champion Abby Stonequist (1,340).

Harlem Sectional: At Forest Hills Lanes in Loves Park, no local individuals advanced to next weekend’s state tourney. Marengo’s Callie Walters (28th) rolled a 1,143 six-game series, Kayla Miller (52nd) had a 1,016 and Olivia Walter (53rd) added a 1,006.

Harvard’s Macie Norgard (40th) bowled a 1,057.

Girls basketball

Richmond-Burton 37, Harvest-Westminster co-op 27: At Richmond, the Rockets (15-13) kept their season going with a first-round victory at the Class 2A Marengo Regional. R-B moves on to meet St. Edward in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday.

Crystal Lake Central 45, Harvard 41: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers beat the Hornets in their first-round game at the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional. Central advances to play crosstown rival Crystal Lake South in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Harvard finishes its season at 8-22.

Alden-Hebron 49, Hiawatha 21: At Hebron, the Giants (9-13) picked up a first-round victory at the Class 1A South Beloit Regional. A-H moves on to play Aurora Christian in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday.

Round Lake 46, McHenry 22: At Round Lake, the Warriors’ season came to an end with a first-round loss at the Class 4A McHenry Regional. Mia Schober had five points for McHenry (4-27), and Bella Botts and Brooke Snyder had four apiece.

Jefferson 65, Dundee-Crown 49: At Rockford, the Chargers (6-26) fell to the J-Hawks in a Class 4A Hampshire Regional first-round game, ending their season.

Boys basketball

Geneva 78, Burlington Central 69: At Burlington, the Rockets (17-11) fell to the Vikings in a nonconference contest.