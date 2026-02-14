Huntley girls wrap up 5th straight FVC title: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Huntley 39, Prairie Ridge 15: At Huntley, the Red Raiders wrapped up the Fox Valley Conference outright title with a win over the Wolves. Huntley improved to 22-9 and finished 16-12 in FVC play for the team’s fifth consecutive conference championship.

Aubrina Adamik led the Red Raiders with 13 points. Alyssa Borzych and Evie Freundt added eight points apiece and Lana Hobday had six.

Crystal Lake South 61, Jacobs 43: At Algonquin, Laken LePage scored 25 to lead the Gators to the big FVC win over the Golden Eagles. Gaby Dzik and Tessa Melhuish (10 rebounds) added 10 points each for South (23-6, 14-4). Sarina Archeatel had 14 points for Jacobs (13-16, 8-10).

Dundee-Crown 40, McHenry 27: At Carpentersville, Kate Graham scored 15 points to lead the Chargers (6-25, 5-13) over the Warriors in the FVC. Liz Meyer led McHenry (4-26, 0-18) with six points.

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 74, Jacobs 42: At Algonquin, Carson Trivellini and Nick Stowasser scored 17 each to lead the Gators (22-7, 13-3) in the FVC win. Malachi Vell led Jacobs (16-12, 8-8) with eight points.

McHenry 55, Dundee-Crown 35: At Carpentersville, the Warriors improved to 19-10 and 10-6 in the FVC with a win over the Chargers (5-19, 2-14).

Blake Renfro and Nate Ottaway had 14 points apiece for McHenry. Adam Anwar had 12. Rasheed Trice has 17 points for D-C.

Prairie Ridge 67, Huntley 57: At Huntley, Eli Loeding finished with 22 points to lead the Wolves over the Raiders in FVC action. Maddon McKim added 13 for Prairie Ridge (6-21, 6-10). Aidan Gibbs scored 20 and Isaac Muze added 17 for Huntley (8-20, 5-11).

Burlington Central 61, Hampshire 51: At Burlington, the Rockets (17-10, 12-4) defeated the Whip-Purs (8-20, 3-13) in the FVC.

Sandwich 56, Woodstock North 46: At Woodstock, the Thunder (4-22, 4-9) fell to the Indians in the Kishwaukee River Conference.