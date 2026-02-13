Woodstock gets $3M in federal funding for Route 47 widening

Traffic is shown on Route 47 in Woodstock in 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Woodstock has received $3.15 million in federal dollars for the upcoming Route 47 widening project. But city officials say they’re still on the hook for $9.5 million in project costs.

Woodstock had asked for $3 million from U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, who submitted the request for Community Project Funding.

The request was approved as part of the fiscal 2026 federal budget, officials said Wednesday.

Foster, a Democrat from Naperville, “identified the Route 47 project as a critical investment to enhance safety, improve regional connectivity and support future growth,” the city said in a news release.

Logs are piled alongside Route 47 on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Woodstock as tree removal continues in preparation for the Route 47 construction project. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Construction for the project is anticipated to start in April, officials said Wednesday. It was delayed for a year after bids came in about $9 million over estimates. Construction is expected to conclude in 2028.

Utility relocation for the project, which runs from Route 14 to Route 120, began in early 2025 and is ongoing, IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda previously said.

Work on the project includes two through lanes in each direction, separated by an 18-foot raised median, Castaneda said. A sidewalk 5 feet wide will be installed on the west side of the road, and a 10-feet-wide, shared-use path will go on the east side, Castaneda said.

Roundabouts will be installed at Route 47’s intersections with Lake Avenue, McConnell Road and Judd Street/Irving Avenue, Castaneda said.

Woodstock has also asked the state for $10 million for those costs, which the city received last fall. The city also received $2.5 million in a separate state grant earlier in 2025.

“This combination of federal and state funding represents an extraordinary investment in Woodstock’s future,” Mayor Mike Turner said in the release. “I sincerely thank Congressman Bill Foster for his leadership and partnership on this critical transportation project. I also commend our City staff for their outstanding work in securing these grants, which will enhance safety, mobility, and long-term economic vitality for our community.”

The project carries an estimated $78.4 million price tag, and most construction costs are being covered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to the release.

But Woodstock is on the hook for some costs related to the project, including utility relocation, streetscape and lighting improvements.

City officials last year committed to paying their share of roadwork costs, which were around $16 million at the time. In a worst-case scenario, officials had planned to borrow up to $11 million if no other funding streams materialized. But the city’s share of roadwork expenses is now $25.1 million, officials said.

It’s not clear what other costs are included in the remaining $9.5 million the city needs to pay, or what the city’s plan to cover them is.

Woodstock officials plan to host an open house on the major roadwork project at the McHenry County Fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m. March 3, according to the project website, woodstockroute47project.org.

The city has also contributed seed money toward the establishment of a relief fund for businesses along the Route 47 corridor that could be adversely affected by the construction.