Huntley man possessed thousands of ‘violent and explicit’ images of child sex abuse, prosecutor says

A prosecutor said Friday that a Huntley man viewed and shared more than 37,000 images and videos of “the most violent” sexual abuse of children, some as young as toddlers.

John T. Ruffolo, 20, is charged with five counts of distribution of child sexual abuse materials, Class X felonies, as well as 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials involving a child younger than 13 and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials involving a child young than 18, according to McHenry County court records and a news release from the Huntley Police Department.

Judge Cynthia Lamb denied Ruffolo’s pretrial release, saying he is a threat and no condition could mitigate that threat.

Assistant State’s Attorney Garrett Miller said Ruffolo had more than 37,000 files on three different devices of the “most violent and explicit” material showing children as young as toddlers being sexually abused.

Ruffolo has sent images to other people based on their preferences and admitted he saves images he likes, the prosecutor said.

By viewing and sharing such images, “he is an active, willing and eager participant in the child sex abuse world,” Miller said, alleging Ruffolo was using encrypted services and knows how to work sophisticated applications to engage in this activity.

His attorney, Ryan Levitt, argued for Ruffolo’s pretrial release with conditions, saying he’s been cooperative with police and that there’s no evidence he made contact with any children or attempted to threaten or coerce anyone. He has no firearms and has a job that does not bring him in contact with children, Levitt said. The attorney also noted Ruffolo’s young age and that he has no criminal history.

Ruffolo was arrested Thursday. Local authorities said they were tipped off in July by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Huntley-based IP address was attempting to share possible child sexual abuse materials.

On Wednesday, authorities from the Huntley Police Department, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Illinois State Police and a Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 officer served a search warrant at Ruffolo’s home, during which several electronic devices were seized, police said.

Authorities have said they continue to investigate and asked anyone with information to call Huntley police at 847-515-5311 or leave an anonymous tip at 847-515-5333.