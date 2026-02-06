Marengo boys and girls basketball win: Thursday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Marengo 72, Round Lake 60: At Round Lake, the Indians picked up the nonconference win over the Panthers.

Girls basketball

Marengo 52, St. Edward 46: At Marengo, Macy Noe scored 18 points as the Indians took the nonconference win over the Green Wave. Sophie Hanson added 11 and Myah Broughton 10 for Marengo (17-9).

Richmond-Burton 64, Woodlands Academy 8: At Richmond, the Rockets rolled in a nonconference contest.

Boys swimming

Cary-Grove d. McHenry: At McHenry, the Trojans won all three relays to win the Fox Valley Conference dual meet. Robbie Rosenbaum won a pair of events for McHenry.

Girls indoor track and field

Huntley 59, Prospect 20, Wauconda 20, Crystal Lake Central 10: At Huntley, the Red Raiders opened the indoor track season with the win. Haley Rahman, Morgan Sauber, Abigail Mckoy, Elena Fetzer, Emma Garofalo, and Addison Busam won events for Huntley. Ryleigh Mazzacano won the high jump for Crystal Lake Central.