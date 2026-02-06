Jacobs High School searching for new principal

Jacobs High School Principal Chris Testone will start his new role as the assistant superintendent of high schools for District 300 at the end of the 2025-2026 school year. (Photo provided by Community Unit School District 300)

Community Unit School District 300 is seeking a new principal for Jacobs High School in Algonquin as its current principal moves into a districtwide role.

Jacobs High School Principal Chris Testone will be moving into a job as assistant superintendent of high schools for District 300 at the end of this school year, according to a District 300 news release.

The district is now searching for Testone’s successor, “who can provide excellent leadership” for the Algonquin high school that serves approximately 2,000 students. The new principal will start July 1, according to the release.

Testone took on the role at Jacobs in 2023. He previously served as principal at Burlington Central High School and as an assistant principal at District 300’s Dundee Middle School in West Dundee. Testone’s salary was at just over $191,600 as of September, according to district documents.

In the release, the district lists the characteristics officials are seeking in an ideal candidate, including the ability to:

• Inspire, lead, guide and direct every member of the building’s instructional and support services teams.

• Provide instructional leadership and organizational management/supervision to support the educational development of each student in alignment with national, state and local educational goals and requirements.

• Set and work to achieve the highest standards of excellence by strategically implementing the school’s mission through effective leadership of all stakeholders, including faculty, staff, students, parents and the community.

• Plan, develop, implement, lead and evaluate the building’s progress toward achieving the district’s vision and strategic direction.

• Oversee all aspects of the instructional program, the school environment and the operational/fiscal health of the school.

• Focus all available resources on students reaching their potential as self-directed learners and responsible citizens.

A full job description and application are available at d300.org/employmentopportunities.