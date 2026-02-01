Johnsburg delights Lil’ Dribblers, tops Marengo to stay unbeaten

Johnsburg girls basketball team poses with the Skyhawks' Lil' Dribblers after beating Marengo on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Johnsburg. (Provided by Johnsburg High School)

As important as Saturday’s Kishwaukee River Conference contest was for Johnsburg, Skyhawks’ players were equally excited to put on a show for their invited – and much smaller – guests.

Playing in front of their Lil’ Dribblers, Johnsburg kept its undefeated season going against upset-minded Marengo, pulling away in the second half for a 50-34 win in Johnsburg.

The victory was the Skyhawks’ 26th in a row to start the season, and it moved them closer to their first conference championship since 2017.

Johnsburg (26-0, 11-0 KRC), ranked seventh in the Associated Press Class 2A poll, swept the season series against Marengo (15-9, 9-2) and can clinch at least a share of the KRC title with a win Tuesday at Plano.

“We wanted to make all the kids happy and show them what high school could be like,” said 6-foot-3 sophomore Skye Toussaint, who posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“This was a really big win for us.”

Summer Toussaint, Skye’s twin sister who recently surpassed 1,000 career points, has fond memories of being a Lil’ Dribbler and being coupled up with a player from the high school.

Now, she’s the one teaching kids her tricks.

“I loved all my coaches. I would name my Barbie dolls after them,” said Summer, who had 12 points, three assists, three steals and was 6 of 6 from the free throw line. “I would go to all their games.”

Lil’ Dribblers eventually turn into big-time players, and the Skyhawks are blessed to have many.

Kailey Delulio, Johnsburg (Provided by Johnsburg High School)

On Saturday, it was sophomore Kailey Delulio who turned in a big offensive performance. The guard joined the Toussaint sisters and junior Addison Sweetwood (10 points) in double figures with 11 points. Ten of those points came in the first half as Marengo looked to frustrate Johnsburg with alternating defenses.

The Skyhawks trailed 23-22 at halftime, a rarity for this group, as the Indians face-guarded Summer Toussaint with junior Myah Broughton and mixed up defensive looks.

“I think it was a little bit of that junk defense,” Johnsburg coach Erin Stochl said. “With two kids who are capable in scoring in Summer and Skye, sometimes you have to be creative against them, and I thought they did a really good job of making us think, making us work and trying to make us use another kid on the team to score for us.

“I think that’s where we do have some strength. We do have some depth on our team. They made us think and they made us work in that first half but I’m proud of how our girls answered.”

Delulio made two 3s in the first half and added three assists in the second half.

Stochl called Delulio the team’s defensive specialist. Saturday showed she can also make a big impact on offense.

“That’s why it was really fun to see her offensive side of the game really shine today,” Stochl said. “She has the ability to knock down big shots. She’s one of those players who steps up in big moments.

“The game’s never too big for her.”

Marengo led by as many as eight points in the first half, going up 19-11 on a 3 by freshman guard Sophie Hanson with 4:28 remaining in the second quarter. She was one of five Indians to hit 3s in the first half, joining junior guard Maggie Hanson (eight points), junior forward Macy Noe (seven points), Broughton (five points) and junior Katie Hanson (five points).

Marengo coach Elisa Hanson felt the Indians’ game plan was executed well, at least early.

But the second half was a different story. Johnsburg outscored Marengo 28-11 over the final two quarters and held the Indians to only three points in the fourth quarter.

“We kind of threw at them something different, it was a little bit of a matchup zone and man on some people,” Elisa Hanson said. “I thought they did a really good job of it, kind of threw (Johnsburg) off there for a bit.

“We kind of ran out of gas and we couldn’t keep Skye off the offensive glass. They got a ton of extra opportunities, and we couldn’t hit anything in the fourth quarter or take care of the ball.”

Broughton, a junior, held Summer Toussaint to three field goals in the loss.

She was a big reason why the Indians, winners of six of the past seven KRC titles, were up at half.

“It’s difficult. She moves very well,” Broughton said of defending Summer Toussaint. “I just tried to put a lot of pressure on her, as much as I could, to keep her from shooting.

“We felt really strong today. We were ready to play and we prepared very well. We’re sad about the loss, but we’re just going to keep moving and play our game.”