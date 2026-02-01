Huntley officials open to new duplex development after it was scaled down

Elevations show one of the designs in a proposed duplex development along Route 47 in Huntley. (Rendering provided by Village of Huntley)

Huntley officials have indicated that they are open to considering a new duplex development coming to the Route 47 corridor.

Lennar, the builder that developed the Talamore subdivision in town, is proposing the construction of about 100 duplex units and 50 buildings on land along Route 47 in front of the subdivision.

The duplexes would go north and south of both Talamore Boulevard and Ackman Road but are separated by a commercial property between them.

The Village Board previously reviewed duplex plans from Lennar for the site last year. Some officials wanted to see the site set aside for retail uses but recognized that the village had been trying to do that for 20 years, and it might take another 20 years for something to come along.

Although some residents were opposed last year, no members of the public spoke about the development at a recent Village Board meeting.

Huntley Director of Development Services Charlie Nordman said Lennar reduced the density of the proposed development based on feedback from last year.

Lennar originally proposed 126 units but reduced the number and increased the lot size. The product hasn’t otherwise changed, Nordman said.

The development is about 48 acres in size, and the units range from about 1,500 to 1,700 square feet, Nordman said. Prices are expected to range from $350,000 to $425,000.

Buffers would be needed along Route 47, and plans include a 1-acre proposed park site, Nordman said.

The plan would require a rezoning and a change to the comprehensive plan, among other changes, Nordman said.

Village Board members have been against some recent requests in part because they would require amending the newly approved comprehensive plan.

The board was open to changing the plan for the new development, in large part because efforts to make it retail have not materialized in more than 20 years. Reduced density also was a plus.

Trustee JR Westberg said he would support the project, saying: “I like it. I want to move in there. It’s got a lot of space.”

Trustee Ric Zydorowicz said the development was a good example of when a change to the comprehensive plan makes sense, given the long effort to see someone build there.

“This is probably the best choice,” Zydorowicz said.

Trustee John Piwko said he appreciated the tweaks that were made.

However, he said he would “probably much rather see flowers out there than these homes. In my opinion, it looks like an afterthought,” adding that it’s not unique and a “sore thumb” to see.

Village President Tim Hoeft said he usually isn’t “jumping up and down” about turning land planned for commercial or business into residential property. But he said he felt that, given the property size and a lack of interest in commercial use, the proposal on the table would provide economic growth and a tax base, which could be more than if a pizza place or another Dunkin’ came to town.

John McFarland of Lennar said the company took the feedback and “just tried to loosen the plan up” and reduce the density.

He said compared with the density of Talamore, the duplexes appear to have less density from an aerial view.

Lennar hasn’t been interested in commercial development on the site, and the duplex development is a “logical transition” from a commercial use to something that can work there. It would have less traffic and less impact on Route 47 and Talamore, McFarland said.

“We’re trying to get this on the tax rolls,” McFarland said, adding that the company thinks it’s a responsible use.

Although officials like the plan, Lennar would need to come back before the Village Board for a formal approval.