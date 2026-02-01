Huntley crowns 4 regional champs at DeKalb, Hampshire gets 3: Northwest Herald wrestling roundup

Huntley’s Colin Huminsky celebrates his first-place finish over Harlem's Izayah Olejniczak in the 138-pound weight class at the Class 3A DeKalb Regional on Saturday Jan. 31, 2026, at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Boys wrestling

Class 3A DeKalb Regional: At DeKalb, Huntley’s Cael Saldana captured the 113-pound championship, Colin Abordo won the 120-pound title, Colin Huminsky took first at 138 and Waylon Theobald took first at 190 as the Red Raiders placed runner-up to regional champion Hononegah.

Huntley finished with 184 points and Hampshire (173) was third. Hononegah won with 223 points.

Huminsky trailed 10-0 in his title bout but fought back to win 16-14 following a takedown with 28 seconds left in the third period.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” Huminsky said. “In my mind, it’s doesn’t matter how down you are, it doesn’t matter where you start from. You can always finish in the end. It takes a lot of heart, and it takes a lot of blood, sweat and tears. But it’s always possible. You just have to be willing to do it.”

Also for the Raiders, Cameron Abordo (126), Gavin Nischke (144), Alex Vega (165) and Max Dziamidau (215) finished runner-up, and Noah Gutierrez (106) and Matthew Keaty (150) took third.

Hampshire’s Michael Branningan celebrates his regional championship over DeKalb’s Malik Warren in the 157-pound weight class at the Class 3A DeKalb Regional on Saturday Jan. 31, 2026, at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Hampshire’s Michael Brannigan captured the 157-pound title, Carter Hintz took the No. 1 spot at 215 and Knox Homola (285 pounds) earned the heavyweight title.

“I’ve never done it before, so it feels new and amazing,” Brannigan said of his regional championship. “My goal is to make it to state ... so this is one step closer to that. It makes me happy.”

Also for Hampshire, Luthor Rajcevich was runner-up at 106 pounds and Giovanni Marino was second at 190. Marquis Thumand (132) and Jasper Hintz (165) took third to move on to sectional.

Class 3A Fremd Regional: At Harper College in Palatine, Dundee-Crown’s Teigen Moreno captured the 215-pound championship, Aiden Healey placed runner-up at 106 pounds and Jadon Wheatley was second at 150 to advance to sectional.

Jacobs’ Ben Arbotante was second at 126 pounds and Lucas Retzler took third at 215 to also qualify.

Dundee-Crown’s Teigen Moreno celebrates his win over Lake Zurich’s Rocco DiCanio in the 215-pound final of the Class 3A Fremd Regional, which took place at Harper College on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 in Palatine. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

“I’ve finished second twice at regionals and third,” said Moreno, who won his first regional title in his final season. “This is the year I finally was able to win it all. Now the next step is sectionals, and a trip downstate.”

Jacobs finished in seventh with 69 points and D-C (61.5) was eighth. Barrington won the regional title with 226 points.

Class 2A Wheeling Regional: At Wheeling, Cary-Grove’s Henry Kos finished runner-up at 132 pounds, Jacob Turner was second at 138 and Ignacio Santander placed second at 144 to advance to sectional. Leo Zavala placed third at 157, Anthony Basso took third at 175 and Landon Locker took third at 190 to also earn sectional berths.

The Trojans placed fourth with 115.5 points. Host Wheeling won the regional title with 193.5.

Class 2A Morris Regional: At Morris, Michael Junitz finished first at 215 pounds to lead five Burlington Central wrestlers into sectional. RJ Perez placed runner-up at 157 pounds, Eduardo Vences took third at 120, Oscar Nelson was third at 126 and Ben Hultgren was third at 285 to qualify for sectional. Central finished fourth with 97 points. Batavia won the regional title with 212.5 points.

Class 3A Grant Regional: At Fox Lake, McHenry’s Ryan Johnston was runner-up at 144 pounds, Marc Walsh placed second at 285 and Tyson Rivard was third at 113, as all three Warriors advanced to sectional. McHenry placed seventh as a team with 52.5 points. Host Grant won the regional crown with 246.5 points.

– Daily Chronicle sports editor Eddie Carifio contributed to this report.