Burlington Central competitive dance takes runner-up at state: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Competitive dance

IHSA State Meet: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Burlington Central finished runner-up to Lake Forest in the Class 2A state finals. Lake Forest won the state championship with 94.8 points, while Central was second with 93.36. The Rockets also were in second place after Friday’s preliminary round, at the time trailing only St. Charles East, which ended up third on Saturday.

Central was the only local team to advance to Saturday’s finals. Huntley and Hampshire in Class 3A and Crystal Lake Central and Crystal Lake South in 2A did not advance from Friday’s prelims.

Competitive cheerleading

Dundee-Crown Sectional: At Carpentersville, host Dundee-Crown placed first in Class 3A, Crystal Lake Central was first in 2A and Richmond-Burton won the 1A sectional title as all three teams advanced to the state meet next weekend at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

D-C won the Class 3A title with a score of 96.43. Hampshire placed runner-up to D-C with a 94.6 and also qualified for state. Huntley finished sixth and missed qualifying by one spot with a 90.78. The fifth spot went to Bartlett (92.17). Jacobs (87.50) finished 10th.

Crystal Lake Central was one of four Fox Valley Conference teams to advance to the state meet in Class 2A. The Tigers won the title with 95.93 points, followed by Cary-Grove (95.07) in second, Burlington Central (93.70) in third and Prairie Ridge (92.97) in fourth.

Crystal Lake South (89.32) just missed qualifying with a sixth-place finish. Kaneland took the fifth qualifying spot with a 92.9. Woodstock (82.9) was 10th, Woodstock North (81.47) was 12th and Harvard (80.37) was 14th.

Richmond-Burton won the Class 1A title with a score of 94.93, easily beating Byron (90.7) in second place. Johnsburg (90.53) took third to also advance to the state meet. Marengo (75.77) took 11th but did not move on.

Buffalo Grove Sectional: At Buffalo Grove, McHenry finished just outside the top-five teams with a score of 86.07 in the co-ed division. Stevenson won the title with 94.12 points. The fifth and final spot for state went to Wheeling (87.20).

Boys bowling

IHSA State Meet: At St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, Huntley’s Brayden Thackwray finished 19th individually with a two-day total (12 games) of 2,581 pins, or a 215.1 average. Hononegah’s Ian Scharre won the championship with 2,891 (240.9 average).

Huntley was the only McHenry County team to advance to state and finished 11th after qualifying for Saturday’s finals. The Red Raiders were in 10th after Friday’s first round of action.

Also for Huntley, Zach Micho (2,311) was 67th, Noah Waters (2,263) was 69th and Will Larkey (1,969) was 74th. Devon Brown, Grant VanValkenburg and Logan Nicolas and Caiden Bergren also were a part of Huntley’s state-qualifying team.

Girls basketball

Burlington Central 77, Prairie Ridge 36: At Crystal Lake, Scarlett LaFleur scored 24 points as the Rockets (17-8, 11-2) posted a season high with 77 points in an FVC win over the Wolves (4-20, 3-9). Winter Gallivan had 14 points for Prairie Ridge.

Wheeling 42, McHenry 32: At McHenry, Lucy Jones scored 10 points and Morgan Frederick added seven in a nonconference loss for the Warriors (4-20).

Woodstock 53, Plano 38: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks improved to 12-14 overall and 7-3 in the KRC with a win against the Reapers.

Boys basketball

Jacobs 52, Hampshire 49: At Hampshire, the Golden Eagles (13-10, 6-6) snuck past the Whip-Purs (7-17, 2-10) in the FVC contest. Elijah Bell scored 22 points and made three 3s for Jacobs, Samson Averehi added nine points and Malachi Bell had eight points.

Trey Simmons led Hampshire with 13 points, Bradley Boyd had 11 points and three 3s and Tyler Johnson chipped in eight points and two 3s.

Byron 71, Johnsburg 69: At Byron, the Skyhawks (16-10) came up just short in a nonconference loss to the Tigers. Johnsburg mounted a comeback, trailing 52-43 after three quarters. Trey Toussaint had 21 points to lead the Skyhawks, Jayce Schmitt had 19 points and three 3s and Josh Kaunas added 14 points and three 3s.

Belvidere 55, Woodstock 53: At Belvidere, Rian Hahn-Clifton scored 16 points, Liam Laidig had 13, Max Beard had 11 and JJ Stokes added nine in a nonconference loss for the Blue Streaks (15-9).

Glenbrook South 52, McHenry 35: At Glenview, the Warriors (16-9) fell to the Titans in a nonconference game.