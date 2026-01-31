Huntley boys bowling sits in 10th place at IHSA State Meet: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys bowling

IHSA State Meet: At St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, Huntley sits in 10th place after the first day of competition and will compete as a team on Day 2. Brayden Thackwray is in fourth place individually after bowling a 1,345 series for the Red Raiders.

Morton’s Weston Sadler leads all bowlers with a 1,430.

Noah Waters added a 1,283 series for Huntley, Will Larkey had a 1,241 and Zach Micho rolled a 1,108.

Competitive dance

IHSA State Meet: At Bloomington, Burlington Central sits in second place in Class 2A and advanced to the second day of the state meet. Central scored 93.69 points, trailing only St. Charles East (94.26). Crystal Lake South was 15th with 85.62 points and Crystal Lake Central (81.24) placed 25th, but neither team advanced to the finals.

Huntley (86.78) took 17th in Class 3A, and Hampshire (80.32) was 29th. Neither moved on to Day 2.

Girls bowling

FVC/KRC Alliance Tournament: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Huntley captured the Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference championship with 5,041 pins. Marengo (4,831) finished runner-up, followed by Woodstock North (4,573) in third, Woodstock (4,517) in fourth and Jacobs (4,428) in fifth.

Johnsburg (4,403) was sixth, Burlington Central (3,837) was seventh, McHenry (3,804) was eighth, Dundee-Crown (3,748) was ninth, and Harvard (3,406) was 10th.

Crystal Lake Central’s Alison Shackle won the individual championship with a six-game series of 1,181, including a high game of 225. Crystal Lake Central doesn’t compete as a team.

Woodstock North’s Ava Caldwell (1,164 series/244 high game) placed runner-up and McHenry’s Annabelle Weinreis (1,140/244) took third.

Huntley’s Katie Scaletta (1,132/215) was fourth, Johnsburg’s Julia Erickson (1,102/219) was fifth, and Marengo’s Kayla Miller (1,089/218) and Callie Walters (1,089/199) tied for sixth.

Johnsburg’s Julia McCue (1,027/191) was eighth, Woodstock’s DJ Lebron (1,017/200) was ninth, Jacobs’ Bianca Ramirez (1,012/200) was 10th, Huntley’s Vanessa Vazquez (1,003/208) was 11th and Harvard’s Macie Norgard (1,001/175) was 12th.

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 58, Harvard 30: At Richmond, Gavin Radmer scored 17 points as the Rockets rolled in the Kishwaukee River Conference contest. Luke Robinson added 13 for R-B (17-6, 7-2). Steve Valdez-Esquivel led Harvard with nine points.

Johnsburg 59, Sandwich 31: At Johnsburg, Jayce Schmitt scored 16 points to lead the Skyhawks in the KRC. Trey Toussaint added 14 for Johnsburg (16-9, 9-1).

Alden-Hebron 65, South Beloit 43: At Hebron, Fabiano Carreno led the Giants with 23 points as A-H won in the Northeastern Athletic Conference. Hayden Nelson added 13 and Adam Chavera 12 for the Green Giants (10-11, 3-3).

McHenry 53, Hampshire 47: At McHenry, Adam Anwar poured in 25 points to lead the Warriors to the win in the Fox Valley Conference. Nate Ottaway added 13 for McHenry (16-8, 7-5). Sean Roth scored 13 for Hampshire (7-16, 2-9).

Cary-Grove 53, Dundee-Crown 52 (OT): At Carpentersville, the Trojans maintained their spot atop the FVC with an overtime win over the Chargers. Dylan Dumele scored 18 points, adding three assists, Adam Bauer had 14 points and five rebounds, and AJ Berndt had 10 points and eight assists for C-G.

Burlington Central 65, Crystal Lake Central 46: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets earned their ninth straight victory with an FVC win over the Tigers.

Girls basketball

Hampshire 43, McHenry 26: At McHenry, Mikala Amegesse scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Whip-Purs to an FVC win. Peyton McCarthy added 12 for Hampshire (11-12, 6-5). Chloe Casey led McHenry with nine points.

Burlington Central 54, Crystal Lake Central 25: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets defeated the Tigers in the FVC.

Jacobs 44, Prairie Ridge 23: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles won their FVC game against the Wolves.

South Beloit 52, Alden-Hebron 46: At Hebron, the Giants fell to the Sobos in NAC action.