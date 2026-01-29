Summer Toussaint scores 1,000th point as Johnsburg wins 25th in a row: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls Basketball

Johnsburg 61, Woodstock North 24: At Woodstock North, Summer Toussaint eclipsed 1,000 points for her career, scoring 20 points as the Skyhawks remained unbeaten with a KRC win over the Thunder. Skye Toussaint added 10, Addison Sweetwood had nine and Carlie Majercik had eight for Johnsburg (25-0, 9-0 KRC).

Huntley 59, Crystal Lake Central 23: At Crystal Lake Central, Alyssa Borzych compiled a career-high 30 points and Lana Hobday chipped in 12 as the Red Raiders cruised over the Tigers in an FVC contest. Jordyn Johnson led Crystal Lake Central with 15 points. The Red Raiders improved to 16-8 overall and 10-1 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake South 59, Dundee-Crown 34: At Crystal Lake South, Makena Cleary scored 17 points and made three 3-pointers, while Gaby Dzik added 16 and Laken LePage chipped in 13 as the Gators defeated the Chargers to earn their ninth consecutive victory. Kate Graham and Josie Sheldon combined to score 15 points for D-C.

Hampshire 57, Prairie Ridge 21: At Prairie Ridge, Jiselle Lopez had 12 points, Veronica Dumoulin scored 14, Mikala Amegasse contributed 10 and the Whip-Purs rolled over the Wolves in FVC play. Allie Vander Mey totaled seven points to lead Prairie Ridge.

Burlington Central 55, McHenry 21: At Burlington Central, Audrey LaFleur led with 13 points, Julia Scheuer added 12 and the Rockets took down the Warriors in an FVC matchup. Kaitlyn Miller had five, while Bella Botts and Lucy Jones each had four points for McHenry.

Sandwich 52, Harvard 34: At Sandwich, Anelieze Gonzales scored 13 points and Summer Jones followed with 12 as the Hornets fell to the Indians in a KRC matchup. The Hornets fell to 6-15 overall.

Boys Basketball

Stillman Valley 67, Alden-Hebron 60: At Alden-Hebron, Aldo Carreno scored a team-high 25 points and Hayden Nelson added 14 as the Green Giants fell to the Cardinals in a nonconference game. Fabian Carreno followed with 12 points for Alden-Hebron.

Girls Bowling

Woodstock North 2,676, Woodstock 2,613: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Cierra McNamara shot a 586 series (189, 207, 190) and Ava Caldwell followed with a 583 series (147, 215, 221) as the Thunder edged out the Blue Streaks in a KRC dual matchup.

Avery Carpenter rolled a 532 series (159, 213, 160) for the Blue Streaks, who took the first game before Woodstock North won the second and third games to finish 63 pins ahead in the series total.