Garbage fire cause of reported blast near Cary; chief praises crews’ work in extreme cold

The Cary Fire Protection District extinguishes a garbage fire near a home in the 900 block of South Rawson Bridge Road on Jan. 28, 2026. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

After responding to a reported explosion, firefighters put out a garbage fire next to a home near Cary that officials said might have caused some tires to burst.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to a call at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Rawson Bridge and Beach Way roads near Cary for a reported structure fire. While en route, first responders received information of a possible explosion involving a home.

Firefighters arrived “within minutes in frigid, single-digit temperatures, and located a pile of garbage, tools and debris burning” near a home in the 900 block of South Rawson Bridge Road, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

“There was no evidence of a house explosion or a resident being on fire,” Vucha said in the release.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the home. No injuries were reported.

“It appears that several tires may have burst during the fire, which likely contributed to the reported explosion sound,” Vucha said in the release.

The fire is under investigation by the Cary Fire Protection District.

“The dedication our members continue to show during this stretch of extreme cold has been remarkable,” Chief Brad Delatorre said in the release. “Whether responding to fires, water rescues or other serious emergencies, our firefighters have stepped up without hesitation to protect this community, even in the most challenging conditions. Their professionalism, teamwork and commitment to service are evident in every call they answer.”