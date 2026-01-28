Crystal Lake Central’s Ruby Macke thinks big picture after season-ending injury

Crystal Lake Central’s Ruby Macke huddles with her team during a timeout against Woodstock North in varsity girls basketball on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake Central’s Ruby Macke never imagined it would happen to her.

The Tigers’ 6-foot forward and last year’s leading scorer in McHenry County had looked forward to running it back one final time with her high school teammates, but Macke’s senior season ended abruptly after just four games.

In the third quarter of a tournament game against Buffalo Grove in late November, Central’s star player went up for a layup like she has many times before. This time, though, Macke’s knee didn’t survive the impact on the way down.

Macke tore her ACL, ending her final high school season on the court. A shock to Macke, who said she previously never experienced an injury outside of a common thigh pull.

“When I first tore it, I thought it was probably just sprained or something like that,” said Macke, who was averaging about 25 points a game in three games before the season-ending injury. “I didn’t think it was my ACL. I saw a doctor and he was like, ‘Oh, it’s probably fine.’ Then I got the MRI.

“I was in denial. I thought it would never happen to me. Senior year, too, I was super surprised.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Ryleigh Smith, center, and Ruby Macke, right, cheer from the bench as the Tigers build a lead against Woodstock North in varsity girls basketball on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

After undergoing surgery in mid-December, Macke has been back on Central’s bench, encouraging her teammates and re-thinking her future in the sport she dominates.

Macke worked hard in the offseason to improve her all-around game and was looking to continue her basketball career at the next level, hoping to earn a college scholarship. Now she’s come to terms with her playing days likely over.

“I still love to watch, and I love watching the girls play,” Macke said, “but for me, I kind of took it as a sign. It made me have a different view on it. Personally, I don’t want to go back to it.

“I really wanted to play in college. That was my way to get a scholarship, but now I think I’m going to go to (McHenry County College) and hopefully something comes from that.”

Macke entered the season well within reach of 1,000 career points, a goal of hers, but the knee injury prevented her from reaching the scoring milestone. She ended with 917 career points as a Tiger.

“It was devastating,” said Tigers coach Joe Capalbo, who also coached Macke during the fall on the school’s first girls flag football team. “I probably took it the hardest. It just sucks. She was so close to 1,000, her senior year, she worked so hard in the offseason, and just to see that happen is unfair.”

Macke showed glimpses of dominance as a sophomore. But because Central was still being led by the school’s all-time leading scorer in senior Katie Hamill, Macke wasn’t the center piece of opposing team’s game plans. That changed during her junior year as she became one of the area’s most-feared scorers, averaging 21.5 points a game, along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 steals.

Crystal Lake Central’s Ruby Macke works under the basket in the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional championship game during the 2024-25 season at Burlington Central High School in Burlington. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Macke’s highlights from her junior year included scoring a program-record 43 points against crosstown rival Prairie Ridge. In the playoffs, the Tigers’ scoring machine posted 34 points and 12 rebounds in a overpowering performance to defeat Burlington Central for the Tigers’ second consecutive Class 3A regional title.

Central (7-14), without Macke’s scoring power, knows its chances of a third regional title in as many years is unlikely.

“She’s been awesome,” Capalbo said. “She’s obviously our leader, our captain, and she’s doing everything she can to be a good teammate even though she can’t play. Girls look up to her, and she’s been fantastic at practices and games.

“Last year I had some really good senior leadership. She really wasn’t a captain, she was just our best scorer. I’ve talked to her about it, just how important it is be there for your teammates. We’re going to struggle, and they’re going to look to you.”

Macke will continue to be there for her team, just in a different role than she’s accustomed to. The Tigers, currently with a starting lineup of four underclassmen, have started to show signs of growth, reaching 50 points in two of their past four games (wins against Marian Central and Woodstock North).

“It was hard physically and mentally because basketball was my life,” Macke said. “I spent a lot of my time playing basketball. I love the girls on the team, and I love Capalbo. It’s a really good community, and I was excited to play with these girls. I wanted to be there with them and, sadly, it got taken. But I think now I’m more at peace with it.”