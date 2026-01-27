Woodstock Fine Arts Association offers scholarships to high school seniors

FILE - The Magic of Rhythm group performs a program sponsored by the Woodstock Fine Arts Association at the Woodstock Opera House. The association is opening applications for its scholarship program. (H. Rick Bamman - hbamman@shawmedia.com)

The Woodstock Fine Arts Association invites graduating high school seniors living in McHenry County who are active in the arts and plan to continue their education to apply for a 2026 Woodstock Fine Arts Scholarship.

Applications and further details are available at woodstockfinearts.org/scholarships and through counselors and art, music and writing departments at McHenry County high schools. Applications must be received by midnight on Feb. 26. Winners will be notified on or before March 13.

Scholarship recipients perform or display their work at the annual WFAA Talent Showcase on the Woodstock Opera House stage. This year’s event will be held at 7 p.m. April 9. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. A reception will be held afterward in the Opera House Community Room.

The fine arts association has awarded over $221,000 in scholarships since 1992.