Mercyhealth welcomes board certified interventional cardiologist

Mercyhealth recently welcomed Rehmat Sheikh, MD, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, to Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center (Photo provided by Mercyhealth)

Mercyhealth recently welcomed Dr. Rehmat Sheikh, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, to Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center in Crystal Lake.

After earning his medical degree at Government Medical College in Srinagar, India, Sheikh completed his residency at Chicago Medical School/RFUMS, where he was chief resident, according to a Mercyhealth news release.

He then completed a cardiovascular disease fellowship and an interventional cardiology fellowship, also at Chicago Medical School/RFUMS. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with added qualifications in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology.

Sheikh’s areas of expertise include interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular disease and minimally invasive techniques like transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center is located at 875 S. Route 31.

To make an appointment with Sheikh, call 779-220-5500.