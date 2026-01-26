Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg’s Skye Toussaint

Johnsburg’s Skye Toussaint works under the basket earlier this month at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Skye Toussaint

School: Johnsburg

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Toussaint, a 6-foot-3 center/forward, posted back-to-back doubles on Jan. 17 in wins over Maine East and Streamwood at the Round Lake MLK Tournament. She totaled 33 points, 27 rebounds, 11 assists and nine blocks over the two games.

The Skyhawks went on to beat Rockford East and host Round Lake on Day 2 to earn the tournament title, with Toussaint being named MVP of the tournament.

Johnsburg (23-0) is off to its best start in school history and is ranked eighth in the latest Associated Press Class 2A poll.

For her performance, Toussaint was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Woodstock boys bowling’s Max Haggerty, Cary-Grove boys basketball’s Adam Bauer and Huntley boys bowling’s Noah Waters also were nominated.

Johnsburg’s Skye Toussaint looks to shoot earlier this month at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Toussaint answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

What has been the key to your team’s undefeated start?

Toussaint: The key has been our defense and our energy. We have been putting a lot of focus on defense this year, which has really helped us be so successful. Also, our energy has been really getting us through those tough games.

How have you seen your team improve?

Toussaint: I feel we have really improved with our communication on and off the court. And also, our ball movement has improved. Now we always try to find the best shot on the court.

What did it mean to you to be named Tournament MVP at Round Lake?

Toussaint: Being named tournament MVP meant a lot to me. It showed me that my hard work has paid off. And I was just really excited for our team to win our third tournament of the season!

Who is your funniest teammate?

Toussaint: Probably Kailey Delulio because she always tries to make light of the situation and she always is able to make our whole team laugh.

What is the best present you’ve ever given or received?

Toussaint: The best present I have ever received is my stand-up mixer. I got it for Christmas a couple of years ago and I use it all the time. I love to cook and bake, and my mixer helps me do that.

What is your dream job?

Toussaint: Someday I would like to become a biomedical engineer. I think it is the perfect mix of the medical field and engineering. I would be able to help a lot of people with their needs directly, and that is something I really want to accomplish in my future job.

What is one food that you cannot stand to eat?

Toussaint: I can’t stand to eat most kinds of seafood. I hate the texture and smell of most of them.

What’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you in competition?

Toussaint: The funniest thing that has happened to me at a tournament was getting stuck in the elevator with some of my AAU teammates after our tournament. We were in the parking garage elevator going to the second floor and we started to jump because my one teammate said she was scared of elevators. We got stuck for at least 25 minutes. I was the only one who could reach high enough to gain cell service to call 911. We all were laughing so hard, it was so funny.

Who is your favorite professional or collegiate athlete?

Toussaint: Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin because they are both amazing basketball players and role models. They both are able to score, play defense and make amazing plays on the court.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Toussaint: My biggest pet peeve is when people take my food without asking.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Toussaint: I hope my team wins conference and regionals. My personal goals are to break my own rebounding record in a season and to be an all-conference and an all-area player.