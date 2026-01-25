Huntley boys bowling advances to state: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys bowling

Rockford East Regional: At The Cherry Bowl, Huntley took the fourth and final qualifying spot for next weekend’s state tournament at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. The Red Raiders knocked down 6,012 pins, edging out Belvidere North (5,982) for the fourth qualifying spot. Woodstock (5,851) placed eighth, while Hononegah ran away in first with 6,529 pins.

Huntley was led by Noah Waters with a six-game series of 1,291, followed by Brayden Thackwray (1,236), Zach Micho (1,222) and Will Larkey (1,151).

Competitive dance

Dundee-Crown Sectional: At Carpentersville, Huntley, Hampshire, Crystal Lake South and Crystal Lake Central all qualified for next weekend’s state dance tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Huntley finished third in the Class 3A field with a score of 89.03, and Hampshire took the sixth and final qualifying spot with a 82.90. Lake Park won with a 93.37. Jacobs (76.87) placed 11th, McHenry (75.53) was 12th and Dundee-Crown (75.20) was 13th.

In Class 2A, Crystal Lake South (83.57) placed fourth and Crystal Lake Central (82.37) took the sixth spot to advance. Lake Zurich (92) placed first.

Geneva Sectional: At Geneva, Burlington Central took runner-up in the Class 2A field with a 91.3 to move on to next weekend’s state tournament in Bloomington. Geneva was first with a 95.13.

Woodstock finished seventh in 1A with a 74.33, just missing qualifying. Chicago Noble/Butler took the sixth and final spot with a 74.93. Johnsburg (67.20) was 13th and Woodstock North (66.77) was 14th.

Boys wrestling

Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament: At Woodstock, host Marian Central won five weight classes as the Hurricanes earned the conference title with 215 points. Chicago Hope Academy (180.5) was runner-up and Wheaton Academy (154.5) was third.

Diego Martinez (106 pounds), Hogan Rice (113), Zane Mochocki (138), Brendan Nardin (150) and Dan French (215) all placed first for Marian.

Austin Hagevold (144), Nico Astacio (165) and Josh Gawronski (175) took second; Zach Wheadon (120), Noah Cerny (157) and Sam Sarfo (190) were third; and Camden Spiniolas (132) was fourth for Marian.

Arkin Invite: At Oak Park, Crystal Lake Central placed sixth, Huntley was eighth and Crystal Lake South was ninth in the 11-team meet.

For Central, Nicholas Marchese was runner-up at 144 pounds, while Brandon Carbone (132), Dylan Ramsey (126), Jackson Marlett (120) and Logan Gough (285) finished third.

South’s Chris Talbert placed second at 106, and Aiden Marrello (165), Logan Aarseth (113) and Nathan Randle (138) were third.

Huntley’s Colin Abordo won the 120-pound championship.

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 68, Plano 57: At Plano, Gavin Radmer poured in 29 points and made three 3-pointers as the Rockets (16-5, 6-1) stayed tied atop the KRC standings with a win over the Reapers. Luke Robinson added 18 points and two 3s, and Will Gardner had 13 points and four 3s.

Sandwich 57, Marengo 51: At Marengo, Parker Weadge broke Marengo’s single-season rebounding record in a KRC loss to Sandwich. Weadge finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for Marengo (5-16, 2-5). He now has 249 rebounds on the season, breaking Brock Bertrand’s previous record of 244.

Nick Jacobi led Marengo with 16 points, including three 3s, while Caden Bezik had 10 points with three 3s and Sam Vandello had eight points.

Woodstock 55, Woodstock North 50: At Woodstock, Max Beard finished with 29 points as the visiting Blue Streaks (13-8, 5-2) slipped past the Thunder (1-18, 1-6) in KRC play. Liam Laidig added eight points in the win.

Alden-Hebron 72, Leland 46: At Hebron, Aldo Carreno led the Giants (9-10) with 27 points, and Hayden Nelson tossed in 17 in the nonconference win.

Palatine 64, Jacobs 43: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (10-10) fell in the nonconference contest.

Girls basketball

Richmond-Burton 52, South Beloit 32: At Richmond, Mattie Furzland scored 10 points as the Rockets (10-10) reached 10 wins for the first time in eight years. Morgan Splitt added nine points on three 3s, Dani Mazzola had eight points, and Maddie Seyller and Lilly Kwapniewski tossed in six points apiece.

Boys swimming

Mary Landa Invite: At Woodstock, host Woodstock North co-op finished third out of 10 teams with 410 points. Hononegah won the team title with 525, followed by Belvidere co-op (513). Cary-Grove co-op (403) placed fourth, McHenry (390) fifth and Huntley (371) sixth.

Huntley’s Jayden Abbott, Cole Lamberti, Brayden Dudycha and David Gatto won the 200-yard medley fresh/soph relay (1:50.65), and the same foursome took first in the 400 free fresh/soph relay (3:36.36). Dudycha was first in the 200 IM open (2:07.20) and 100 free frosh (51.81). Lamberti was second in the 200 free open (1:58.21). Abbott was second in the 100 backstroke open (58.69).

Woodstock North co-op’s Geo Kopulos, Nathan Patterson, Niko Myshkowec and Landon Beltran took runner-up in the 200 free open (1:46.24).

McHenry’s Robbie Rosenbaum was first in the 100 backstroke open (51.72).

Cary-Grove co-op’s Eli Grant, Aiden Kinchus, Adam Praczkowski and Marko Mykhalevych took first in the 200 medley fresh/soph relay (2:05.86), and Khuslen Enkhtaivan, Ryan Harris, Axl Sulita and Mykhalevych were second in the 200 free fresh/soph relay (2:00.13).