Aidan Gibbs’ 21 points lead Huntley past McHenry: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Huntley 61, McHenry 55: At McHenry, Aidan Gibbs scored 21 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers to lead the Red Raiders (8-14, 5-5 FVC) to a Fox Valley Conference win over the Warriors (15-7, 6-4). Isaac Muze added nine points, Casey Kaczmarski had seven points and six assists, and Isaiah Onu had seven points.

Also for Huntley, Seun Oladipo had four points and eight rebounds, and Nolan Reynolds and Tyler Dudzinski tossed in five points apiece.

Adam Anwar had two 3s and led all scorers with 27 points for McHenry. Nate Ottaway added 14 points, and Dane Currie had seven.

Girls basketball

Huntley 59, McHenry 15: At McHenry, Aubrina Adamik scored 15 points on five 3s as the Raiders improved to 15-8 overall and 9-1 in the FVC. Lana Hobday and Evie Freundt had nine points apiece, Luca Garlin had six, and Lainey Flaws added five.

Kenzie Kusch scored four points for the Warriors (4-16, 0-10).