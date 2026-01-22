Crystal Lake South’s Carson Trivellini surpasses 1,000 points: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys Basketball

Crystal Lake South 70, Jacobs 46: At Crystal Lake South, Carson Trivellini surpassed 1,000 career points, scoring 32 points as the Gators dominated the Golden Eagles in Fox Valley Conference play.

Noah Cook tallied 14 points and Ryan Morgan added 12 points to aid the Gators (15-6, 7-2 FVC). Elijah Bell led the Golden Eagles (10-9, 3-6 FVC) with 16 points, while Malachi Bell and Samson Averehi each finished with nine points on Wednesday night.

Richmond-Burton 70, Marengo 69: At Richmond-Burton, Gavin Radmer nailed a game-winning 3-point shot to lift the Rockets over the Indians in a Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Luke Robinson led Richmond-Burton with 23 points, while Radmer added 18 points. Landon Nelson chipped in 13 points and Dane Gardner scored 10 points for the Rockets (15-5, 5-1 KRC).

Caden Bezik totaled 18 points and Nick Jacobi led the Indians (5-15, 2-4 KRC) with 19 points. Parker Weadge added 11 points.

Girls Basketball

Crystal Lake South 43, Marian Central 36: At Marian Central, Makena Cleary posted 16 points and Gaby Dzik added 10 points as the Gators held off the Hurricanes for a nonconference victory. Jenna Remke had 13 points to lead the Marian Central side.

Dundee-Crown 41, McHenry 35: At McHenry, Kate Graham scored 13 points, while Josie Sheldon and Olivia Rodriguez each had nine points as the Chargers outlasted the Warriors in their Fox Valley Conference game. Lucy Jones scored nine points for the Warriors.

Marengo 55, Harvard 21: At Marengo, Ariana Rodriguez and Macy Noe each totaled 13 points, while Maggie Hanson added 12 points as the Indians beat the Hornets in Kishwaukee River Conference play. Summer Jones chipped in seven points to lead Harvard.

Boys Wrestling

Hampshire 65, McHenry 11: At McHenry, five wrestlers recorded pins as the Whip-Purs rolled over the Warriors in FVC dual action.

Lou Jensen (126), John Janicki (175), Gio Marino (190), Carter Hintz (215) and Knox Homola (285) all earned pins for Hampshire. Jasper Hintz (165) won via tech fall and both Luthor Rajcevich (113) and Marquis Thumand (132) won via decision Wednesday.

Brayden Oeffling (138) earned a pin and Ryan Johnston (144) won via tech fall for the Warriors. David Wesierski (106), Aric Abbott (150), Andrew Salmieri (120) and Michael Brannigan (157) all received forfeits for the Whip-Purs.

Girls Bowling

Marengo 2,819, Jacobs 2,263: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Kayla Miller threw a 604 series (169, 257, 178) and Callie Walters added a 533 series (188, 164, 181) as the Indians defeated the Golden Eagles. Alison Malone rolled a 512 series (165, 203, 144) and Bianca Ramirez had a 469 series (186, 133, 150) for Jacobs.