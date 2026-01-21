Burlington Central girls beat Hampshire: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Girls basketball

Burlington Central 74, Hampshire 51: At Hampshire, Ashley Waslo scored 19 points and Julia Scheuer added 18 as the Rockets won in Fox Valley Conference action. Scarlett LaFleur scored 15 points for Central (13-8, 7-2). Mikala Amegasse scored a game-high 23 points to lead Hampshire (10-11, 5-4).

Johnsburg 68, Richmond-Burton 25: At Richmond, Summer Toussaint scored 14 points and Skye Toussaint added 13 as the Skyhawks remained unbeaten. Carlie Majercik added 12 points for Johnsburg (22-0, 8-0).

Huntley 51, Prairie Ridge 17: At Crystal Lake, Aubrina Adamik scored 18 points as the Red Raiders cruised to stay atop the FVC standings. Lana Hobday added 10 points for Huntley (14-8, 8-1).

Marengo 50, Woodstock North 30: At Woodstock, Macy Noe and Ariana Rodriguez scored 16 points each as the Indians (13-8, 7-1) won the KRC game. Addy Crabill led the Thunder (6-8, 2-5) with 12 points.

St. Edward 53, Marian Central 24: At Elgin, the Hurricanes (4-20) fell to the Green Wave in a Chicagoland Christian Conference contest.

Boys basketball

Harvard 67, Williams Bay 64: At Williams Bay, Wisconsin, Julian Acsota led the Hornets (3-12) with 20 points, making three 3-pointers, in a nonconference win. Pablo Muralles and Justin Wheeler (three 3s) added 11 points apiece, and Damian Vazquez had 10.

Boys wrestling

Rochelle 39, Marengo 28: At Rochelle, Mitchell Aukes, Gavin Baros, Conner Sacco, Frankie Solis, Owen Bills and Cesar Garcia were winners for Marengo.

Marengo 51, Freeport 30: At Rochelle, Grant Price, Hayden Beebe, and Logan Boley were among the winners for Marengo.

Girls bowling

Huntley 3,036, McHenry 838: At Huntley, Ashlyn Tenglin rolled a match-high series of 592 and Mackenzie Miller put up a 539 to lead Huntley,

Jacobs 2,496, Dundee-Crown 2,434: At Carpentersville, Bailey Hanson rolled a 442 series to lead Jacobs. Ashley Sanchez led all bowlers with a 454 series for the Chargers.