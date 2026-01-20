Johnsburg girls win Round Lake Tournament, stay unbeaten at 21-0: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg wins Round Lake MLK Tournament: At Round Lake, the Skyhawks (21-0) kept their perfect season alive, defeating Rockford Jefferson 59-39 and Round Lake 65-23 to finish 4-0 and win the tournament title. Skye Toussaint was named Tournament MVP, and Summer Toussaint and Addie Graff were named to the all-tournament team.

Against Jefferson, Summer Toussaint recorded 23 points and five assists, and Skye Toussaint tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Addison Sweetwood (three assists, two blocks) and Graff (three assists) chipped in six points apiece.

In the tournament finale against Round Lake, Summer Toussaint had 17 points, four steals and three assists, Skye Toussaint had 14 points and eight rebound and Graff (three assists) and Casie Majercik (five rebounds) had seven points apiece.

Maine East 56, Woodstock 46: At Round Lake, the Blue Streaks (9-13) lost to the Blue Demons at the Round Lake MLK Tournament.

Jacobs 52, Wheeling 23: At Roselle, the Golden Eagles improved to 8-10 with a win over the Wildcats at the Lake Park MLK Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout.

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 73, South Beloit 57: At South Beloit, Luke Robinson scored a game-high 27 points as the Rockets earned their 11th straight win to reach the South Beloit MLK Tournament championship game. Jace Nelson scored 16 points, Gavin Radmer had 14 and Dane Gardner and Will Gardner had eight apiece.

Dakota 51, Richmond-Burton 50: At South Beloit, the Rockets (14-5) were unable to hold a 41-39 lead after three quarters in the championship game of the South Beloit MLK Tournament. Robinson scored 22 points and was named to the all-tournament team for R-B. Radmer had 13 points and Dane Gardner added eight.

Marengo 72, Scales Mound 64: At South Beloit, Parker Weadge led the Indians with 25 points, Caden Bezik chipped in 18 and Nick Jacobi and Sam Vandello tallied 11 apiece in the South Beloit MLK Tournament win. The Indians held Scales Mound to six points in the fourth quarter.

Marengo 72, South Beloit 47: At South Beloit, Vandello scored 16 points as the Indians (4-13) earned their second win of the day at the South Beloit MLK Tournament. Weadge and Jacobi each had 15 points.

Johnsburg 60, Rockford Lutheran 56: At Pecatonica, Trey Toussaint (12 points), Josh Kaunas (12), Jayce Schmitt (10) and Jarrel Albea (10) all finished in double figures for the Skyhawks (13-8) in a win at the Pecatonica MLK Tournament.

Maine South 64, Huntley 63: At Geneva, Aidan Gibbs scored 26 points with six rebounds as the Red Raiders (7-13) came up just short in a loss to the Hawks at the Geneva MLK Tournament. Isaac Muze had 18 points and eight rebounds and Isaiah Onu chipped in nine points and six rebounds.

Hampshire 53, Woodstock 33: At Geneva, the Whip-Purs (5-14) rolled to a win over the Blue Streaks (11-8) at the Geneva MLK Tournament. Max Beard had 16 points and Collin Stock added 10 for Woodstock.

Belvidere North 64, Prairie Ridge 43: At Geneva, the Wolves (4-14) lost to the Blue Thunder at the Geneva MLK Tournament.

Oak Forest 64, Woodstock North 46: At Lake Villa, the Thunder (1-16) dropped their game to the Bengals at the Lakes MLK Tournament.