Retired teacher, prep sports official is recipient of McHenry Chamber’s 2026 Frank E. Low Award

Retired Parkland Middle School teacher and longtime school football and basketball official Jerry Eiserman is the 2026 Frank E. Low Award recipient.

The McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce announced the honor for Eiserman this week. He will officially be recognized at the Chamber’s annual gala, set for 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Holiday Inn in Crystal Lake.

The award “recognizes individuals who exemplify the spirit of Frank E. Low through a lifetime of selfless service, leadership, and dedication to the McHenry community,” according to a news release from the McHenry chamber.

Eiserman and his wife, Trish, “made McHenry their home as they began careers in education – careers that would go on to touch generations of local families,“ according to the release.

Eiserman taught physical education and coached at McHenry Junior High before before switching to teaching math at Parkland Junior High.

For 50 seasons, Eiserman officiated high school basketball and football, including officiating multiple IHSA state championship games.

He also supported community programs as a seasonal worker for the McHenry Parks Department “and dedicated countless hours to service through his church, including helping provide backpacks and supplies for students in need,” according to the release.

Frank E. Low, for whom the award is named, operated an insurance agency in McHenry and was very involved in the Chamber, including as founder of the annual Fiesta Days festival. Low “inspired countless individuals to give back selflessly to the McHenry area. [The award] recognizes individuals who embody his values and commitment to community service,” the Chamber said.

For more information or to buy tickets for the gala, visit mchenrychamber.com or call the McHenry Area Chamber at 815-385-4300.