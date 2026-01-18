Woodstock Square is game-ready in Bears’ orange and blue

The Woodstock Old Courthouse lit up in Bears colors Jan. 15, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

Ahead of the Chicago Bears taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs Sunday, Woodstock Square is lit up in orange and blue.

Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner came up with the idea to do that, Colleen Rogalski, the city’s communications and marketing director, said.

The mayor thought lighting the Square in Bears colors would be a nice thing to do for the community, Rogalski said.

The Woodstock Opera House lit up in Bears colors Jan. 15, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

Turner said the city hopes to celebrate the Bears playoff run.

The mayor is also hoping the Bears will move up the train line from Woodstock to Arlington Heights. Turner has said such a move could be a big opportunity for Woodstock.

Woodstock city staff have been donning Bears gear at the office and enjoying the team’s success. There was a Bears potluck Friday, Rogalski said.

In 2024, Woodstock approved a new lighting system for the perimeter of its Historic Square and some of the buildings along it, like the Old Courthouse. The new system allows for remote programming of the lights, Rogalski said.

That allows for the colors to be easily changed and tailored to different events, like green for St. Patrick’s Day and red for Valentine’s Day.

The Bears will take on the Rams Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. at Soldier Field.

“Go Bears, beat the Rams,” Rogalski said.