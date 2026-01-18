Johnsburg girls basketball wins 19th straight: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 62, Maine East 30: At Round Lake, Skye Toussaint finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and five assists as the Skyhawks improved to 18-0 with a win at the Round Lake MLK Tournament. Summer Toussaint posted 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, Casie Majercik had eight points, Carlie Majercik added five points and six rebounds, and Kailey Delulio chipped in five points.

Johnsburg 59, Streamwood 44: At Round Lake, Skye Toussaint had her second double-double of the day with 17 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the undefeated Skyhawks (19-0). Summer Toussaint had 12 points and four steals, Addie Graff added eight points and six rebounds, and Carlie Majercik had eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Carmel 37, Huntley 29: At DeKalb, the Red Raiders fell to the Corsairs in their opening game of the DeKalb MLK Tournament. Aubrina Adamik scored 11 points and made three 3-pointers. Alyssa Borzych added seven points.

Huntley 43, Neuqua Valley 31: At DeKalb, the Red Raiders (13-8) beat the Wildcats at the DeKalb MLK Tournament, led by 12 points apiece from Luca Garlin and Evie Freudt. Adamik added eight points.

Marengo 43, Sandwich 34: At Marengo, Myah Broughton had 12 points, Macy Noe added 11 and Maggie Hanson had nine as Marengo (12-8, 6-1) won the KRC game.

Oswego 46, Burlington Central 42: At Burlington, the Rockets (12-8) fell to the Panthers in a nonconference game.

Fremd 50, Cary-Grove 45: At Palatine, the Trojans (13-5) fell to the Vikings in a nonconference game, snapping a nine-game winning streak.

Woodstock 38, Round Lake 35: At Round Lake, the Blue Streaks (9-11) beat the Panthers to win their opening game of the Round Lake MLK Tournament.

Plano 49, Richmond-Burton 34: At Plano, the Rockets (9-9, 4-4) dropped the KRC game.

Boys basketball

Cary-Grove 65, Highland Park 54: At Cary, Adam Bauer poured in 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Trojans improved to 18-2 with a nonconference win. AJ Berndt added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Crystal Lake South 68, Carmel 64: At Mundelein, Nick Stowasser scored 23 points and Ryan Morgan had 19 points for the Gators (14-6) in a nonconference win. Noah Cook added 11 points, Carson Trivellini had seven points and four assists, and David McFadden had five points and six assists.

Richmond-Burton 56, North Boone 50: At South Beloit, Gavin Radmer led the Rockets with 21 points in a win at the South Beloit MLK Tournament. Luke Robinson had 14 points and Jace Nelson added 13.

Richmond-Burton 66, Durand 30: At South Beloit, the Rockets (13-4) picked up a win at the South Beloit MLK Tournament.

Stillman Valley 51, Marengo 50: At South Beloit, the Indians dropped their opening game of the South Beloit MLK Tournament. Parker Weadge had 14 points to lead Marengo. Caden Bezik added 12 points, Myles Aukes had 10 and Sam Vandello added nine.

Dakota 76, Marengo 55: At South Beloit, Bezik scored 16 points and Weadge added 13 for the Indians (2-14) in a loss at the South Beloit MLK Tournament.

McHenry 71, Marian Central 40: At Woodstock, Nate Ottaway scored 19 points, Adam Anwar had 17 points and Blake Renfro added 15 points and three 3-pointers for the Warriors (14-6) in a nonconference win over the Hurricanes (4-16).

Hononegah 81, Huntley 61: At Rockton, Isaac Muze had 15 points and four assists and Isaiah Onu added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Red Raiders (7-12) in a nonconference loss. Aidan Gibbs added 10 points and Casey Kaczmarski had nine.

Zion-Benton 57, Woodstock North 48: At Lake Villa, the Thunder (1-15) fell to the Zee-Bees at the Lakes MLK Tournament.

Eastland 61, Johnsburg 52: At Pecatonica, the Skyhawks (12-7) dropped their opening game at the Pecatonica MLK Tournament.

Crystal Lake Central 60, North Chicago 45: At North Chicago, the Tigers (13-6) defeated the Warhawks in a nonconference game.