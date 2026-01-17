Max Haggerty, Huntley win boys bowling regional titles: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys bowling

Max Haggerty, Huntley claim regional bowling titles: At Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Huntley won the Belvidere Regional championship while Woodstock’s Max Haggerty rolled a 1,426 six-game series to lead all individuals, including a high game of 299 in the first game. He followed that with a 289 in his second game.

Huntley won the team title with 6,176 pins, followed by Woodstock (6,070) in runner-up. Both teams move on to compete at the Rockford East Sectional on Saturday, Jan. 24 at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Jacobs’ Brett Biondo placed runner-up to Haggerty with a 1,391 series, including a high game of 259.

Burlington Central finished fifth with a 5,673, missing the fourth qualifying spot that went to Belvidere North (5,745). Woodstock North (5,441) was sixth, Marengo (5,375) took seventh, Harvard (4,903) was eighth, McHenry (4,888) was 10th and Johnsburg (3,944) was 12th out of 13 teams.

Noah Waters (fifth place) led Huntley with a 1,311, Caiden Bergren (sixth) bowled a 1,302, Brayden Thackwray (ninth) recorded a 1,255 and Zach Micho (16th) rolled a 1,174.

Woodstock’s Sonny Marsalla (fourth) rolled a 1,333, Gavin Jacobson (23rd) had a 1,110, Trevor Wolf (24th) tallied a 1,107 and Devin Haggerty (27th) had a 1,094.

Also advancing were Woodstock North’s Skyler Comer (10th; 1,225) and Levi Perrotta (11th; 1,219), Marengo’s Dash Mardock (12th; 1,201) and Hunter Muench (1,150), Burlington Central’s Camden Page (13th; 1,196), Nicholas Franco (14th; 1,190) and Ben Meyers (16th; 1,174) and McHenry’s Payton Spratt (22nd; 1,149).

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 74, Crystal Lake Central 58: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Morgan (eight rebounds) and Carson Trivellini (five assists, four steals) led the way with 22 points apiece for the Gators in a Fox Valley Conference win. Noah Cook added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Danny Spychala had 11 points to lead Central, and Avery Lee and Johnny Geisser each had 10.

Marengo 60, Harvard 28: At Harvard, Parker Weadge scored 15 points, Blake Ritter added 10 and Sam Vandello and Myles Aukes had nine apiece for the Indians in the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Julian Acosta led the Hornets with 22 points.

Cary-Grove 52, McHenry 48: At Cary, the Trojans defeated the Warriors in their FVC game to stay undefeated in conference. Jack Berndt had 14 points and seven rebounds, Evan Bauer added eight points and five rebounds and AJ Berndt had 12 points and four assists for C-G.

Woodstock 49, Sandwich 40: At Woodstock, Rian Hahn-Clifton scored 17 points for the Blue Streaks in a KRC win against the Indians. Max Beard added nine points and nine rebounds and Marc Thomas had six points and 10 rebounds.

Burlington Central 53, Jacobs 32: At Burlington, the Rockets defeated the Golden Eagles in their FVC game.

Boys wrestling

Marengo 44, Harvard 36: At Harvard, Frankie Solis (190), Owen Bills (215), Cesar Garcia (285), Hayden Beebe (132) and Mitchell Aukes (138) won by pin for the Indians in a KRC win against the Hornets. Also winning for Marengo were Hunter Boley (144), Owen Ostler (150) and Logan Boley (157).

Brennan Peters (165), Cash Stott (175), Liam Parker (106), Juan Rosales (113), Elijah Contreras (120) and Charlie Parker (126) won by pin for the Hornets.

Girls wrestling

Batavia Invite: At Batavia, Natalie Corona and Madalynn Sima both finished first individually as the Warriors took fourth overall in the tournament. Brooklyn Anderson was second, Nala Hernandez was fourth, Alexa Colin Garcia was fifth and Bianca Mangalindan was sixth.

Girls basketball

Marengo 52, Harvard 41: At Harvard, Macy Noe paced the Indians with 18 points and made two 3-pointers in a KRC victory. Maggie Hanson chipped in 13 points and Myah Broughton had 11. Summer Jones had 15 points for the Hornets and Olivia Nulle added 13.

Dundee-Crown 29, Prairie Ridge 28: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers beat the Wolves in FVC action. Maia Cassin had nine points for Prairie Ridge. Winter Gallivan chipped in six in the loss.

Crystal Lake South 44, Crystal Lake Central 23: At Crystal Lake, Laken LePage scored 19 points, Gaby Dzik had 17 points and Tessa Melhuish added nine rebounds for the Gators in a crosstown FVC win against the Tigers.

Cary-Grove 55, McHenry 19: At Cary, Malaina Kurth scored 16 points and made three 3s, and Kennedy Manning added 12 points and two 3s for the Trojans in an FVC win. Olivia Leuze had eight points for C-G. For the Warriors, Lucy Jones had eight points and Kaitlyn Miller added six.