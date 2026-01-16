Man who tried to pass fake $100 bill in Crystal Lake gets 3-year prison term

A Chicago man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at Chick-fil-A in Crystal Lake.

Willie J. McGee III, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery, a judgment order filed in McHenry County court shows.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2024, police arrested McGee outside the Chick-fil-A after he tried to use a fake $100 bill to purchase food at the restaurant. Police found he had five additional fake $100 bills in his possession, according to the criminal complaint.

Prior to his illicit Chick-fil-A purchase, police said McGee had tried to use the counterfeit bills at a Vitamin Shoppe and to purchase a $100 Uber gift card from Jewel-Osco in Crystal Lake. Those businesses rejected the bills and called police, according to court records.

Charges regarding these allegations were dismissed in exchange for McGee’s plea, records show.

McGee is required to serve half his prison time, followed by six months mandatory supervised release. Judge Mark Gerhardt, who accepted the guilty plea, wrote in the judgment order that McGee is to report to McHenry County jail at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 to begin his incarceration, the order shows. McGee also is required to pay $100 in restitution to Chick-fil-A, court records show.