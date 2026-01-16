Cary-Grove co-op boys swimming rolls on: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sport roundup

Boys swimming

Cary-Grove co-op 123, Woodstock North co-op 49: At Woodstock, the Trojans took first in all 11 events en route to a Fox Valley Conference victory. Logan Droste, Ignas Venslauskas, Nathan Scerbac and Henry Pracht were first in the 200-yard medley relay (1:42.85); Oscar Fermin, Ronan Taffe, Henry Serowski and Scerbac took first in the 200 free relay (1:39.41); and Venslauskas, Scerbac, Droste and Pracht won the 400 free relay (3:30.29).

Venlauskas took first in both the 50 free (23.73) and 100 butterfly (1:24.14), and Charlie Edwards was first in the 200 free (1:56.32) and 500 free (4:59.72) for the Trojans.

Droste placed first in the 200 IM (2:07.38), Taffe was first in the 100 free (53.15), Oliver Swietek won the 100 backstroke (1:01.16) and Pracht won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.72)

Boys wrestling

Huntley 58, McHenry 18: At McHenry, the Red Raiders stayed perfect in the FVC with a dual win over the Warriors. Winning matches for Huntley were Matthew Keaty, Alexander Vega, Ajdin Ahmedi, Noah Gutierrez, Colin Abordo, Cameron Abordo, Colin Huminsky, Gavin Nischke, Wyatt Theobald and Griffin Gunther.

Henry Mitchell, Marc Walsh, and Cameron Abordo won matches for McHenry.

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 73, North Boone 57: At Richmond, Will Gardner scored a game-best 23 points and Luke Robinson added 22 as the Rockets cruised to the nonconference win. Gavin Radmer added 14 points for R-B (11-4).

Girls basketball

Timthoy Christian 47, Marian Central 21: At Elmhurst, the Hurricanes (4-19, 1-2) dropped their Chicagoland Christian Conference contest.

Girls wrestling

McHenry 60, Huntley 24: At McHenry, the Warriors won their FVC dual meet against the Red Raiders.

Girls bowling

Huntley 2,581, Jacobs co-op 2,252: At Algonquin, Katie Scaletta rolled a 517 series to lead the way for Huntley. Bailey Hanson had a 431 series for Jacobs.

Marengo 2,776, Plano 1,447: At Plano, Callie Walters led Marengo with a series of 564. Kayla Miller added a 515 for the Indians.

Woodstock 2,483, Harvard 1,999: At Woodstock, Avery Carpenter rolled a series of 512 to lead the Blue Streaks. Macie Norgard led all bowlers with a 525 for Harvard.

Woodstock North 2,612, Harvard 1,999: At Woodstock, Ava Caldwell had a high game of 213 and series of 550 for Woodstock North.