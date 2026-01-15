Woodstock announces 2026 Hall of Fame Class

Woodstock will induct its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026 during halftime of the varsity boys basketball game against Sandwich on Friday. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. at Woodstock’s James M. Shipley Memorial Gymnasium.

This year’s inductees include coach and state champion football player Mike Brasile, veteran coach and multi-sport athlete Tom Mitchell, multi-sport football MVP Mason Sutter and pioneering sports administrator Sandra Fendley Theriault.

Mike Brasile

Brasile, the current head football coach of the Blue Streaks, is a 1999 Woodstock graduate who played baseball and football in high school. On the gridiron, Brasile was a three-year varsity starter and member of the 1996 quarterfinal and 1997 state championship teams. He was a team captain and MVP, earned All-Fox Valley Conference and All-Area honors twice, and was named to the Chicago Tribune All-State team as a senior.

IHSA Football: Woodstock North vs. Woodstock Woodstock head coach Mike Brasile talks with his team during a break in action against crosstown rival Woodstock North in October 2024. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local News Network)

Brasile earned a scholarship to play football at Ball State University in 1999, before transferring to Augustana in 2000. At Augustana, he was a four-year starter, a three-time all-conference pick, a member of the 2001 playoff team and a captain.

In 2006, Brasile returned home to begin his teaching and coaching career. In 2007, he and a group of parents launched the Woodstock Youth Thunder football program. He also served on the varsity coaching staff in 2009, helping the Streaks reach the Class 5A semifinals.

After two years and a playoff appearance as an assistant at Leyden High School, Brasile took over as head coach at Hampshire, leading the Whip-Purs to a playoff appearance in 2015. In 2018, he returned to the sidelines at Larry Dale Field in Woodstock. This past year, Brasile’s Streaks ended a 16-year playoff drought by qualifying for the Class 4A postseason.

Brasile has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Augustana, a bachelor’s in secondary education from the University of Colorado and a master’s in Positive Coaching and Athletic Leadership from Missouri.

Tom Mitchell

A 1974 graduate of Woodstock, Mitchell was a three-sport athlete, lettering in football, basketball and tennis. While attending Carroll College, Mitchell walked onto the football team and, as a senior, lettered as a defensive back. He earned a degree in elementary education with a master’s in administration and retired from teaching in 2016 after 38 years.

Defensive coach Tom Mitchell hands off to Nick Sundberg while running through drills during practice at Woodstock High School in August 2015. (Michelle LaVigne)

Mitchell’s coaching career at Woodstock began in 1979 as a wrestling assistant to Jim Patton. The following year, he began coaching freshman boys basketball, a position he held until 1987. From 1980-97, he served as an assistant boys tennis coach to his father, Jim Mitchell.

During that time, the Streaks won two straight FVC and sectional tournaments and took 15th in the state tournament – the highest finish in school history.

Mitchell joined the Woodstock football coaching staff in 1981. As an assistant for more than 40 years, he has been a part of over 20 playoff-qualifying teams, four quarterfinalists (1990, 1991, 1996, 2000), two semifinalists (1989, 2000), and two state champions (1983, 1997).

Mason Sutter

Sutter is a 2015 Woodstock High School graduate who was named Most Valuable Player his senior year in football, when he also earned offensive and defensive all-conference honors, as well as academic all-state recognition.

Woodstock's Mason Sutter shoots during the second quarter of the Class 3A Marengo Regional final against Marengo in March 2015.

Sutter also earned all-conference honors and MVP awards his junior and senior years on the Streaks’ boys basketball team. He was a starter on the 2013 regional champion as a sophomore and one of the most prolific rebounders in school history.

Sutter also earned three letters on the boys tennis team, where he represented the Streaks as part of the top doubles team at the sectional his senior year. He was a recipient of the Chris Foat Scholarship, the District 200 PRlDE Award for athletic excellence and the 2015 Woodstock Outstanding Male Athlete award.

Sutter’s academic and athletic success continued at Valparaiso University, where he competed for the Crusaders football team at the NCAA Division I FCS level. He started 42 games and earned four varsity letters from 2015-19.

After earning his undergraduate degree in biology from Valparaiso, Mason earned a master’s degree in neuroscience from the University of Illinois-Chicago in 2022.

Sandra Fendley Theriault

Theriault’s athletic career began in Bement, where she excelled in volleyball, basketball and cheerleading. She continued her pursuits at Millikin University as a member of the volleyball and cheerleading teams, and as an assistant coach for the women’s track program. Her professional journey continued at Sullivan High School (1980-87), where she immediately made an impact, leading her volleyball teams to three conference titles and guiding the girls’ track team to numerous meet titles.

School Board Candidates File For Election Harvard School District 50 member Sandra Theriault (right) waits in line on the firs day that area school board candidates could file for the April election at the McHenry County Administration Building in December 2022. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

In 1987, Theriault arrived at Woodstock High School, where she was hired as a physical education teacher and girls’ sports coordinator/assistant athletic director. Over the next 26 years she worked tirelessly to create and expand opportunities for female athletes in District 200.

Theriault was the first female athletic administrator in McHenry County and one of only a handful in the state of Illinois. Her wide-ranging contributions included 17 years as assistant girls’ tennis coach as well as roles as the D200 sex equity and Title IX hearing officer; physical education, health and driver education department chair and D200 curriculum area specialist.

Theriault also served as Woodstock dean of students for three years and D200 summer school principal for 14 years, mentoring numerous coaches and teachers along the way.

Theriault is now an instructor at Aurora University and a member of the Harvard CUSD 50 school board. Her visionary leadership has shaped generations of female athletes in the community.