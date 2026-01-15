Hampshire boys basketball picks up first FVC win: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Hampshire 42, Dundee-Crown 26: At Carpentersville, Jordan Parish had 14 points and made four 3-pointers for the Whip-Purs (4-14, 1-7), who earned their first Fox Valley Conference win of the season. Jaiden Baldwin added nine points for Hampshire. Shane DeMarsh had seven points and Anthony Spain scored six for D-C (3-12, 0-7).

Cary-Grove 57, Prairie Ridge 47: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans (16-2, 7-0) overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Wolves (3-13, 3-4) and remain undefeated in the FVC. Dylan Dumele led C-G with 19 points, AJ Berndt had 14, Adam Bauer had eight and Brady Bauer added seven.

Burlington Central 62, Huntley 55: At Huntley, the Rockets (9-7, 5-2) beat the Red Raiders (7-11, 4-4) in FVC play. Aidan Gibbs had 22 points, including 15 in the second half, for Huntley. Brady Hassels added nine points and Tyler Dudzinski and Isaiah Onu had seven points apiece.

Girls basketball

Marengo 46, Richmond-Burton 39: At Richmond, Macy Noe led the Indians (10-8, 4-1) with 15 points in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Rockets (9-7, 4-3). Myah Broughton tossed in 12 points and two 3s, and Katie Hanson added six points on two 3s.

Morgan Splitt scored 15 points and sank four 3-pointers for R-B. Lilly Kwapniewski had 10 points and Dani Mazzola added nine.

Johnsburg 55, Woodstock 25: At Woodstock, Skye Toussaint scored 24 points as the Skyhawks (17-0, 7-0) stayed undefeated with a KRC win against the Blue Streaks (8-11, 5-3). Summer Toussaint had 12 points, Addie Graff added seven and Casie Majercik had six.

Crystal Lake Central 56, Marian Central 43: At Woodstock, the Tigers (6-12) defeated the Hurricanes (4-18) in the nonconference game.