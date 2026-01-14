Garage, along with its contents, destroyed in Woodstock fire; officials warn of battery hazards

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District puts out a fire that broke out in a detached garage on Jan. 14, 2026 at the 1300 block of Clay Street, Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A detached garage in Woodstock was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, and fire officials are reminding residents of the dangers of charging lithium-ion batteries.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Clay Street for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived to find “heavy smoke and fire showing from a detached garage,” Woodstock Fire/Rescue District public information officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The garage was close to two homes, which created “an immediate exposure concern,” and the call was upgraded to a working fire, Vucha said.

Firefighters deployed hose lines, getting water on the fire within two minutes of arrival and preventing the fire from spreading to the nearby homes, Vucha said.

The homeowners were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported, Vucha said.

Vucha said the garage and the contents inside are considered a “complete loss,” with damage estimates totaling $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

“As a safety reminder, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District encourages residents to use caution when charging batteries and battery-powered devices,“ Vucha said in the release. ”Lithium-ion batteries should only be charged using the manufacturer-approved charger, kept away from combustible materials and never left charging unattended or overnight.“

Vucha continued: “Residents are also reminded that extension cords are intended for temporary use only and should not be used as a long-term power solution. Electrical circuits should never be overloaded, as this can create a serious fire hazard.”