Johnsburg girls basketball tops Grayslake North to stay undefeated: Northwest Herald roundup

Girls Basketball

Johnsburg 69, Grayslake North 48: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint drilled five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Skyhawks in their nonconference win against the Knights.

Skye Toussaint added 13 points and made five field goals for the Skyhawks (17-0), who remained undefeated with Monday’s win. Lauren McQuiston totaled 15 points on six made field goals, while Carlie Majercik chipped in 10 points on five made field goals.

Boys Bowling

Harvard 2,845, St. Edward 1,362: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Ty Fischer threw a team-high 533 series (150, 183, 200) and Ryder Kleinsmith added a 515 series (169, 163, 183) as the Hornets took their nonconference match against the Green Wave. Camryn Roesler rolled a 477 series with a 207 high game for Harvard.

Girls Bowling

Huntley 3,097, Burlington Central 2,146: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Katie Scaletta fired a match-best 608 series (183, 235, 190), Ashlyn Tenglin rolled a 569 series (165, 198, 206) and Mackenzie Miller recorded a 545 series (201, 182, 162) as the Red Raiders cruised over the Rockets in Fox Valley Conference play.

Erica Marinas was the high roller with a 465 series for the Rockets.

Marengo 2,712, Harvard 1,851: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Kayla Miller shined with a 601 series (242, 181, 178) and Callie Walters logged a 536 series (189, 157, 190) as the Indians took down the Hornets in a Kishwaukee River Conference matchup. Macie Norgard bowled a 497 series (158, 164, 175) for Harvard.

Woodstock North 2,580, Johnsburg 2,550: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Ava Caldwell fired a 582 series (222, 170, 190), Brianna McNamara bowled a 468 series and both Mary Spinelli and Cierra McNamara notched 439 series as the Thunder held off the Skyhawks in Kishwaukee River Conference action.

Johnsburg 2,550, Woodstock 2,426: At Woodstock, Julia Erickson rolled a 518 series (200, 161, 157) and Julia McCue followed with a 501 series (148, 208, 145) as the Skyhawks edged out the Blue Streaks in Kishwaukee River action.

Avery Carpenter threw a 504 series (152, 210, 142), Quincey Beard added a 437 series and Mae Osborn chipped in a 426 series for the Blue Streaks, who took the first game by 28 pins before Johnsburg won the next two by 93 and 59 pins, respectively.