Richmond-Burton’s Breckin Campbell wins heavyweight title at PIT Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys wrestling

62nd Annual Lyle King Princeton Invite: At Princeton, Breckin Campbell won the 285-pound title, beating Olympia’s Darian Holloway by a 13-1 major decision, as the Rockets finished ninth in the 34-team tournament. Lelan Nelson finished third at 126 pounds, Max Martin took third at 157 and Shane Falasca was fourth at 215.

“It’s honestly awesome,” Campbell said of the title. “Coming into this tournament, I changed my whole mindset about what it is to wrestle and how grateful I am to have this opportunity. Changing my mindset and (to) have this come is amazing.”

“That was the best I wrestled all tournament. That was the most I believed and told myself I could do it. I went out there free and tried to score points and set up as much as I could. Being smaller, I think I just wore him down by being faster.”

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 56, Johnsburg 51: At Shabbona, Jayce Schmitt surpassed 1,000 career points for the Skyhawks (10-6) in a nonconference loss. Schmitt had 11 points, Zach Toussaint had 14 points and two 3s, and Josh Kaunas tossed in 12 points. Johnsburg led 27-23 at halftime and 41-38 after three quarters.

Crystal Lake South 79, Freeport 49: At Crystal Lake, Carson Trivellini poured in 28 points and added three assists as the Gators moved to 11-6 with a nonconference win. Noah Coak had 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals, Ryan Morgan had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists, and John Morgan had seven points and three assists.

Huntley 75, Barrington 68: At Huntley, Isaac Muze scored 18 points and added three assists as the Red Raiders (7-10) defeated the Broncos in nonconference action. Aidan Gibbs and Isaiah Onu (nine rebounds) had 15 points apiece. Casey Kaczmarski chipped in nine points.

McHenry 74, Willowbrook 67: At Willowbrook, Adam Anwar scored a team-high 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors (13-4) won the nonconference game. Nate Ottaway added 18 points and Dane Currie had 16 points and two 3-pointers.

Jacobs 57, Marian Central 48: At Algonquin, Samson Averehi had 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and the Golden Eagles won the nonconference game. Malachi Bell had 14 points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals. The freshman guard scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter, after the Eagles led 39-37 after three. Quinn Gorges added 12 points and eight rebounds for Jacobs (10-6).

Marian Central (4-12) was led by Mark Jablonski’s 12 points and five rebounds. Colin Hernon had 11 points and six rebounds.

Cary-Grove 46, Vernon Hills 34: At Vernon Hills, Adam Bauer posted a double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds, and AJ Berndt added 14 points and five assists for the Trojans (15-2) in a nonconference win. Dylan Dumele scored eight points.

Burlington Central 68, Larkin 44: At Larkin, the Rockets moved to 8-7 with a nonconference win over the Royals.

Girls basketball

Hersey 44, Huntley 37: At NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Aubrina Adamik had 11 points, Alyssa Borzych scored eight and Evie Freundt added six for the Red Raiders (11-7) in a nonconference loss to the Huskies.

Johnsburg 79, Harvard 27: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint poured in 23 points and added five assists, and Skye Toussaint posted a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the undefeated Skyhawks (15-0, 6-0) in a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Hornets (6-10, 0-5).

Addison Sweetwood added seven points and two steals for Johnsburg, and Casie Majercik had six points and five rebounds.

Richmond-Burton 42, Round Lake 35: At Round Lake, the Rockets (9-6) beat the Panthers in a nonconference game.