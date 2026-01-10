Luke Robinson, Gavin Radmer lead Richmond-Burton past Woodstock

Richmond-Burton's Will Gardner grabs a rebound over Woodstock's Rian Hahn-Clifton as his teammate Landon Nelson looks to help during a Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 9 2026, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Gavin Radmer emerged from Richmond-Burton’s locker room with a walk that was a bit unbalanced.

No, Richmond-Burton’s star point guard wasn’t hurt. Not again. Not after the junior returned to the lineup only two nights earlier after an eight-game absence because of an injury.

Radmer was just missing his left sneaker. He was wearing his right sneaker.

The Rockets are having so much fun these days that they’re pranking their teammate. They hid Radmer’s shoe, apparently in a locker, after their 53-38 win over visiting Woodstock in a Kishwaukee River Conference game Friday night.

“They’re a fun-loving team,” R-B coach Rich Petska said with a wide smile after his Rockets ran their winning streak to six games. “If you have a great game, they hide your shoes around here I guess.”

Richmond-Burton's Luke Robinson shoots the ball between Woodstock's Rian Hahn-Clifton (left) and Ty Steponitis (right) during a Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game on Friday Jan. 9, 2026, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Luke Robinson scored a game-high 23 points, sinking three 3-pointers in the first half, and grabbed nine rebounds for R-B (9-4, 2-1). The Rockets used an 8-0 run late in the third quarter to take a 40-32 lead into the fourth.

Liam Laidig had 14 points and five rebounds for Woodstock (10-6, 2-1), which lost its third game in a row and fifth in its past six. Laidig was the Blue Streaks’ only scorer in double figures.

Radmer had nine of his 16 points in the first half. He twice scored on spinning moves in the lane in the third quarter.

The returning All-KRC player fell awkwardly to the court Dec. 6 against Grant and suffered a small fracture in his right wrist, while also fracturing his right elbow. Radmer said he initially thought he would be out eight weeks.

Instead, he missed only eight games.

“I feel great,” Radmer said. “I got to thank my teammates and coaches for helping me through it. More than anything, it was a mental challenge. I healed fast. I want people to know that I’m 100%.”

Radmer scored 21 points in his first game back, Wednesday against Woodstock North.

Richmond-Burton's Gavin Radmer guards Woodstock's Liam Laidig as he shots the ball during a Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game on Friday Jan. 9, 2026, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“He told me he was going to be back sooner, and he was,” Petska said. “That’s the type of kid he is. He kept himself in shape, and he stayed on that treadmill. He didn’t just sit around for four weeks.”

While Robinson and Radmer accounted for all but 14 of R-B’s points, their teammate Dane Gardner helped hold Woodstock star Max Beard to two points.

Beard, who came in averaging 18.3 points a game, scored his only basket on a breakaway layup in the second quarter. The 6-foot-5 junior shot 1 of 13 from the floor and 0 of 4 from the foul line. It was the first time all season he scored in single digits.

“They were a little over the rim,” Beard, who left R-B’s gym with a plan of heading to Woodstock’s gym to shoot, said of his shot.

Gardner guarded Beard on a night the Rockets played man-to-man defense the entire game.

Richmond-Burton's Dane Gardner tries to steal the ball from Woodstock's Max Beard during a Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game on Friday Jan. 9, 2026, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“The game plan [on Beard] – because we know they set those double-screens up top – was to fight through those, have a hand up on his shot, and then just force him to take uncomfortable shots,” Gardner said. “We executed great. It wasn’t just me. It was help defense, it was everything.”

Gardner scored only four points but also had eight rebounds. Petska has seen the 6-3 senior put forth similar efforts all season.

“He’s long, he’s athletic, and he is relentless,” Petska said of Gardner. “He doesn’t score much for us, but he does everything else. He stepped up when Gavin was out. He gets all the rebounds that our guys who are being boxed out can’t get.”

Beard wasn’t Woodstock’s only shooter who couldn’t knock down shots. The Streaks shot 15 of 55 (27%) from the field.

“Sometimes you overthink it,” Woodstock coach Ryan Starnes said after his team played its third game in five days this week. “We couldn’t throw it in the ocean tonight.”

J.J. Stokes hit a couple of 3-pointers in the first half but hurt his shoulder diving for a loose ball and didn’t play in the second half.

“I asked the trainer, ‘Can he hurt it worse?’ and when she said, ‘Yes,’ I said [to Stokes], ‘Listen, you got to get it looked it. I’m not going to send you back in,’ ” Starnes said. “Obviously his safety comes first.”

Stokes and Rian Hahn-Clifton each scored six points for Woodstock. Ty Steponaitis added five points and five rebounds.

Laidig’s free throw with 5:43 left in the fourth pulled Woodstock to within 42-35, but Robinson answered with a three-point play, and R-B finished the game with an 11-3 run.

“It’s really exciting,” Gardner said of R-B’s recent run, which includes winning Marengo’s holiday tournament. “Gavin’s back, and he’s playing great. Luke had a great game tonight, and everyone was chipping in, making plays and doing what they needed to do to win.”