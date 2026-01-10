Jacobs’ Brett Biondo, Woodstock win FVC/KRC Alliance boys bowling titles: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys bowling

FVC/KRC Alliance Tournament: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Woodstock won the Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference championship with a total of 6,249 pins, 220 pins ahead of runner-up Huntley (6,029). Marengo (5,562) was third, Woodstock North (5,203) took fourth, Burlington Central (5,120) took fifth, and McHenry (4,930) was sixth. Johnsburg (4,635) placed eighth, and Harvard (4,597) was ninth.

Jacobs’ Brett Biondo won the individual championship with a six-game series of 1,405. He rolled games of 226, 257, 245, 242, 226 and 209.

Woodstock’s Max Haggerty (1,379 series/265 high game), who was named the FVC/KRC Boys Bowler of the Year, and Sonny Marsalla (1,343/270) placed second and third, respectively.

Huntley’s Brayden Thackwray (1,315/244) was fourth, Marengo’s Dash Mardock (1,240/279) was fifth, Woodstock North’s Levi Perrotta (1,234/233) was sixth, and Woodstock’s Trevor Wolf (1,223/243) was seventh.

Huntley’s Noah Waters (1,221/245) took eighth, McHenry’s Payton Spratt (1,201/247) was ninth, and Huntley’s Caiden Bergen (1,193/257) and Zach Micho (1,193/289) tied for 10th.

Boys basketball

McHenry 60, Crystal Lake Central 42: At McHenry, Adam Anwar led the way with 19 points, Nata Ottaway chipped in 14 points, and Dane Currie added 11 as the Warriors (12-4) improved to 5-1 in the Fox Valley Conference. Josiah Kordik added eight points for McHenry. Central (11-5, 2-4) was led by Sonny Shanahan with 18 points and Danny Spychala with 12.

Cary-Grove 56, Hampshire 31: At Hampshire, Adam Bauer poured in 27 points as the Trojans (14-2, 6-0) beat the Whip-Purs (3-14, 0-7) to stay perfect in FVC play. Dylan DuMelle added 13 points and three 3s. Hampshire was led by Trey Simmons with seven points.

Crystal Lake South 61, Prairie Ridge 39: At Crystal Lake, Carson Trivellini had 15 points, six assists and three steals, and Noah Cook (eight rebounds, four steals) and Ryan Morgan (10 rebounds, four steals) added 14 points apiece as the visiting Gators (10-6, 4-2) beat the Wolves (3-12, 3-3) in FVC action.

Jacobs 48, Huntley 41: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (9-6, 3-3) topped the Red Raiders (6-10, 4-3) in the FVC game. Aidan Gibbs had 12 points for Huntley. Isaac Muze added 10.

Harvard 60, Alden-Hebron 48: At Harvard, the Hornets (2-10) beat the Giants (6-8) in a nonconference game. A-H, which was without top scorer Fabian Carreno, was led in scoring Friday night by Aldo Carreno with 20 points and Hayden Nelson with 13.

Girls basketball

Crystal Lake Central 43, McHenry 24: At McHenry, Ryleigh Smith had 10 points, including two 3s, to lead the Tigers (5-10, 1-4) past the Warriors (4-12, 0-6) in their FVC game. Jordyn Johnson and Avery Watson both had six points for Central. McHenry was led by Chloe Casey with 13 points and Lucy Jones with nine.

Huntley 59, Jacobs 24: At Algonquin, the Raiders (11-6, 6-1) cruised to an FVC win against the Golden Eagles (6-9, 3-3), getting 20 points and three 3s from Aubrina Adamik. Luca Garlin added 10 points and Evie Freundt had nine. For Jacobs, Sarina Acheatel scored seven points.

Crystal Lake South 56, Prairie Ridge 25: At Crystal Lake, Gaby Dzik had 16 points and two 3s, and Laken LePage added 15 points and two 3s as the visiting Gators (11-4, 4-2) beat the Wolves (3-12, 2-3) in the FVC game. Makena Cleary had 13 points and four 3s for South. Emily McPherson led Prairie Ridge with nine points.

Winnebago 51, Harvard 37: At Winnebago, Macy Noe had 12 points, and Myah Broughton scored 10 points, making three 3s, for the Indians (9-7) in a nonconference loss. Ariana Rodriguez had seven points, and Katie Hanson chipped in six points on two 3s.

Harvard 52, Alden-Hebron 14: At Harvard, Summer Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Anelieze Gonzalez added 11 points and four steals for the Hornets (6-9) in a nonconference win over the Giants (4-6). Ava Brennecka added seven points in the win. Hayden Smith scored eight points for A-H.

Girls bowling

Harvard 2,167, Plano 1,127: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Macie Norgard bowled a 543 series, and Amelia Hernandez added a 498 for the Hornets in a win against the Reapers.