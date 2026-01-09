Crystal Lake home damaged in fire that broke out in bathroom

A Crystal Lake single-family home sustained damage after a fire broke out in a second-floor bathroom Thursday afternoon, officials report.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 1:14 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Candlewood Drive for a reported fire in the second floor bathroom of a two-story home. First responders arrived to “smoke showing from the roof,” and the response was upgraded to a working fire, according to a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue news release.

Firefighters made an “aggressive attack” on the blaze that had spread to the attic before crews arrived. After quickly locating and extinguishing the fire, it was reported under control at 1:47 p.m.

One person was treated and released at the scene by emergency medical personnel, the release said. No other injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The attic and second-floor bathroom sustained fire damage and the second floor sustained smoke and water damage. Fire officials estimate a $10,000 loss to the property, according to the release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire departments assisted in the call from Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Cary, Huntley, McHenry Township, Nunda Rural, Wauconda, Carpentersville, Marengo, West Dundee and Woodstock.