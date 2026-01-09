Cary-Grove co-op boys swimming dominates FVC dual: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys swimming

Cary-Grove co-op 119.5, Huntley 50.5: At Sage YMCA in Crystal Lake, the Trojans took first in 10 of 11 events, including wins in all three relays, to claim the Fox Valley Conference dual against the Red Raiders.

Oliver Swietek, Ignas Venslauskas, Nathan Scerbac and Henry Pracht won the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.89); Max Gaylord, Swietek, Venslauskas and Logan Droste won the 200 free relay (1:35.61); and Scerbac, Droste, Swietek and Pracht were first in the 400 free relay (3:28.40).

Charlie Edwards won the 200 free (1:54.92) and 500 free (5:03.17), and Venslauskas was first in the 200 IM (2:08.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.99). Also for the Trojans, Droste placed first in the 50 free (23.51), Scerbac won the 100 butterfly (56.00) and Pracht won the 100 free (50.50),

Huntley’s Brayden Dudycha was first in the 100 backstroke (57.60).

Boys bowling

Woodstock 3,590, Woodstock North 2,877: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Sonny Marsalla bowled a 753 series, including games of 252, 224 and 277, for the Blue Streaks in a crosstown win against the Thunder. Max Haggerty rolled a 675 series, Gavin Jacobson had a 635 and Trevor Wolf added a 602 for Woodstock.

Levi Perrotta led North with a 597 series, Matt Fansler had a 523 and Cameron Caldwell had a 506.

Girls bowling

Marengo 2,684, Johnsburg 2,567: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Kayla Miller led the Indians with a 493 series in a win over the Skyhawks. Callie Walters had a 468 and Autumn Bakley added a 464. For Johnsburg, Julia Erickson had the match-high series (602) and game (207). Julia McCue added a 483 series for the Skyhawks.

Huntley 2,988, Dundee-Crown 2,344: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Katie Scaletta rolled a match-best 587 series, including a 237 high game, for the Red Raiders in a win against the Chargers. Mackenzie Miller added a 549 series, Ashlyn Tenglin had a 515 and Ameyla Shapiro had a 478. Anna Moskalik had a 451 series for D-C.

Boys wrestling

Hampshire 41, Crystal Lake Central 29: At Hampshire, Carter Hintz (215 pounds), David Wesierski (106), Luthor Rajcevich (113), Aric Abbott (150) and John Janicki (175) earned pins for the Whip-Purs in an FVC win against the Tigers. Patrick Martin (190), Jackson Marlett (120) and Brandon Carbone (132) had pins for Central.

Girls basketball

Marengo 48, Genoa-Kingston 43: At Marengo, Katie Hanson made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 15 points for the Indians (9-6) in the nonconference win against the Cogs. Macy Noe scored 13 points and Ariana Rodriguez tossed in nine points.

Durand 41, Alden-Hebron 28: At Durand, Hayden Smith scored 10 points and Olivia Klein added nine points on three 3s for the Giants (4-5) in the nonconference loss.