Huntley, CL South, Prairie Ridge boys basketball earn FVC wins: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Huntley 46, Dundee-Crown 42: At Carpentersville, Brady Hassels scored 12 points on four 3-pointers as the Red Raiders (6-9, 4-2) beat the Chargers (3-10, 0-5) in the Fox Valley Conference game. Aidan Gibbs added nine points, Tyler Dudzinski had seven, and Casey Kaczmarski, Isaac Muze and Isaiah Onu tossed in five apiece.

Crystal Lake South 71, Hampshire 45: At Hampshire, Ryan Morgan had 15 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals for the Gators (9-6, 3-2) in the FVC win over the Whip-Purs (3-13, 0-6). Carson Trivellini added 23 points and three assists for South. John Morgan (five rebounds) and Noah Cook (seven rebounds) had six points apiece.

Sean Roth had 10 points, Tyler Lacke had nine points on three 3s and Jaiden Baldwin added six points for Hampshire.

Prairie Ridge 46, Crystal Lake Central 41: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Wolves (3-11, 3-2) defeated the Tigers (11-4, 2-3) in FVC action.

Richmond-Burton 61, Woodstock North 31: At Richmond, Gavin Radmer scored 21 points to lead the Rockets (8-4, 2-1) past the Thunder (0-14, 0-4) in a Kishwaukee River Conference game. Luke Robinson added 15 points, and Will Gardner had nine points on three 3s. AJ Cohen led North with 10 points.

Johnsburg 74, North Boone 60: At Johnsburg, Jayce Schmitt paced the Skyhawks (10-5) with 20 points, Trey Toussaint had 18 points and Jarrel Albrea chipped in 15 in a nonconference win over the Vikings.

Sycamore 60, Woodstock 54: At Woodstock, Max Beard scored 22 points, and Liam Laidig and JJ Stokes both finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a nonconference loss for the Blue Streaks (10-5).

Girls basketball

Crystal Lake South 51, Belvidere 15: At Crystal Lake, Makena Cleary scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers, and the Gators (10-4) picked up a nonconference win over the Bucs. Tessa Melhuish added 10 points and Cara Schroeder had eight.

Girls wrestling

Woodstock co-op 55, Belvidere 18: At Woodstock, Scarlet Splendoria (100 pounds), Eva Hermansson (105), Aubree Hansen (115), Hannah Olsen (135) and Brianna Crown (155) all recorded pins for Woodstock co-op in the nonconference victory.

Girls bowling

Huntley 3,106, Johnsburg 2,394: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Vanessa Vazquez rolled a 590 series, including a 212 high game, for the Red Raiders in their win over the Skyhawks. Ashlyn Tenglin bowled a 562 series, Mackenzie Miller had a 517 and Kaelyn Keegan added a 492. Julia Erickson led Johnsburg with a 468.

Harvard 2,004, McHenry 1,959: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Macie Norgard rolled a 436 series to lead the Hornets past the Warriors. Annabelle Weinreis posted a 406 for McHenry.