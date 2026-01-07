Johnsburg keeps undefeated season going with win against Marengo

Johnsburg’s Addie Graff works underneath the basket in varsity girls basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

A late barrage of 3-pointers by Marengo didn’t rattle Johnsburg.

Not much has during the Skyhawks’ perfect start.

On Tuesday night, Johnsburg emerged with a 42-37 win against its top rival to move to 14-0 and into sole possession of first place in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

The Skyhawks’ 14 wins to start the season are the most in team history, and Tuesday’s win in Marengo is a big step for the team’s goal of winning its first conference title since 2017.

Marengo's Macy Noe reaches for the ball against Johnsburg in varsity girls basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at Homer "Bill" Barry Gymnasium on the campus of Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Marengo has won six of the past seven KRC titles.

“It kind of got fast paced, but we calmed down,” junior guard Addie Graff said of the Skyhawks’ 14-point lead that was trimmed to five late. “With the past we’ve had with Marengo, we went into tonight thinking we need to beat them. But there’s a change now.”

Johnsburg (14-0, 5-0 KRC) never trailed against Marengo (8-6, 3-1) Tuesday, getting a strong opening quarter from sophomore forward Skye Toussaint, who collected four points, four rebounds and two assists in the first eight minutes. In the second quarter, it was Skye’s twin sister Summer who got going with her first nine points after a scoreless first.

Summer Toussaint finished with a game-high 13 points and had three assists, while Skye Toussaint added 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Addison Sweetwood added 10 points and the team’s lone 3, while Graff had five points and three steals.

“We kind of had this date circled on our calendar,” Johnsburg coach Erin Stochl said. “We have a ton of respect for them and their program. No matter who they graduate they continue to rebuild, and they’re tough every year.

“I’m really proud of our girls’ effort and energy and hard work leading up to this. (Marengo is) never out of it. That’s one of the things I told them. We had a 14-point lead, and I was like, ‘This is still too close for comfort. This team is never gone.’”

Johnsburg’s Skye Toussaint works underneath the basket in varsity girls basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Skyhawks led 24-11 at halftime and 34-24 after three quarters, but the Indians, thanks in large part to Macy Noe’s 12 points and 12 rebounds, helped keep them close. In the fourth, Myah Broughton, Katie Hanson and Sophie Hanson all had 3s as Marengo threatened a late comeback.

Maggie Hanson, a junior, and Sophie Hanson, a freshman, finished with seven points apiece. Senior Ariana Rodriguez had five points and six rebounds.

“Our girls played hard all game. We limited Summer to 13 points, I feel like a lot of those came from free throws,” Marengo coach Elisa Hanson said. “We’ve been struggling offensively this year, but at halftime we challenged them.

“We got to make moves going hard to the basket. We can’t be intimidated by Skye in there, and her shot blocking. Just got to take it at them, get to the free-throw line, get some inside-outside game and get some better looks at the 3-point line, which I thought we did in the second half.”

Sweetwood provided a big boost in scoring for the Skyhawks, scoring from inside and outside, including some nifty shots underneath the basket.

“The last few games, and all season really, Addison has been playing with so much confidence,” Stochl said. “That’s been a huge element to add to our team. Just another kid that’s been a big scorer for us, and an absolute lockdown defender.”

Johnsburg’s Addison Sweetwood moves the ball in varsity girls basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Graff, too, provided big plays and big minutes. She had four points and two steals in the opening quarter.

“She’s just that positive kid on the team that we need,” Stochl said. “She brings a lot of athleticism and speed and size but she’s also a great teammate. She gives you 100% and does a lot of the things that go unnoticed with those hustle plays. She’s been working all season for this moment.”

Johnsburg, which hasn’t won a conference championship since 2017, achieved an important step in that process Tuesday.

“This has been our goal all season, to beat Marengo, win conference and hopefully just keep it going,” Skye Toussaint said. “Last year when we lost, it was tough for us. We knew we were going to come back this year and work harder, just with our intensity and everything.

“We’re just really focused on our defense and communication more this year, which really helps us get through these games.”