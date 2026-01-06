Johnsburg basketball teams beat Rockford Christian: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys Basketball

Johnsburg 60, Rockford Christian 46: At Rockford Christian, Jayce Schmitt recorded 25 points and Ashton Stern chipped in 11 points to aid the Skyhawks in their nonconference win over the Royal Lions. Josh Kaunas added nine points for the Johnsburg boys, who are now 9-5 overall and 3-0 in KRC competition.

Alden-Hebron 47, Durand 40: At Alden-Hebron, Fabian Carreno and Hayden Nelson led the scoring with 19 points apiece as the Green Giants held off the Bulldogs in nonconference competition.

Girls Basketball

Johnsburg 53, Rockford Christian 39: At Rockford Christian, Summer Toussiant poured in 22 points, while Skye Toussaint scored 11 points with seven blocks in a nonconference victory. Addie Graff totaled 10 points and Addison Sweetwood had eight points for the Skyhawks (14-0, 4-0 Kishwaukee River).

Richmond-Burton 65, Woodstock North 41: At Woodstock North, Lilly Kwapniewski led the Rockets with 16 points and Cambrie Lindholm finished with 10 points in a KRC victory over the Thunder. Morgan Splitt and Maddie Seyller each contributed with nine points and Chase Cooper totaled seven points for Richmond-Burton.

Harvard 47, Zion-Benton 32: At Harvard, Anelieze Gonzalez scored 14 points with six steals, while Ava Brennecka had nine points and seven rebounds as the Hornets beat the Zee-Bees in nonconference play. Olivia Nulle added eight points and five steals.

Boys Bowling

Woodstock 3,500, Huntley 3,358, Woodstock North 2,753: At Bowl-Hi Lanes, Max Haggerty shined with a 693 series (277, 202, 214) and Gavin Jacobson had a 632 series (219, 185, 228) as the Blue Streaks outpaced the Red Raiders and Thunder in a high-scoring, three-way nonconference battle on Monday.

Noah Waters led Huntley with a 680 series (222, 214, 244) and Caiden Bergren bowled a 625 series (187, 216, 222) for the Red Raiders. Sonny Marsalla’s 595 series (199, 164, 232) and Trevor Wolf’s 594 series (159, 244, 191) aided Woodstock. Skyler Comer posted a 518 series (153, 156, 199) for the Thunder bowlers.

Burlington Central 3,255, Harvard 2,640: At Four Seasons, Dimitri Karavasis led the Rockets with a 610 series (189, 221, 200) and Aiden Espiritu added a 564 series (181, 234, 149) to propel their team past the Hornets in nonconference play.

Kainen Hoshina (543 series) and Camden Page (539 series) aided Burlington Central in the win. Camryn Roesler (551 series) and Joe Berkholtz (518 series) posted the high scores for the Hornets.

McHenry 2,855, Johnsburg 2,729: At Raymond’s Bowl, Alex Mueller rolled a 551 series (157, 182, 212) and Payton Spratt scored a 534 series (188, 163, 183) as the Warriors beat the Skyhawks in nonconference action. Johnsburg posted top series scores of 590, 524 and 501 in the three-game match.

Marengo 2,047, Plano 1,941: At Hometown Lanes, Brandon Schmidt rolled a 408 series with scores of 208 and 200 to lead the Indians over the Reapers in a Kishwaukee River Conference match.

Dash Mardock totaled a 373 series with scores of 212 and 161 in the two-game match against the Reapers. Jacob Leidig bowled a 349 series and Tristan Allen chipped in a 313 series for Marengo.

Girls Bowling

Huntley 3,148, Woodstock 2,361, Woodstock North 1,687: At Bowl-Hi Lanes, Ashlyn Tenglin led with a 591 series (213, 165, 213), Katie Scaletta added a 570 series (222, 111, 234) and Mackenzie Miller threw a 543 series (149, 196, 198) as the Red Raiders took first in their three-way nonconference match.

Avery Carpenter anchored the Blue Streaks with a 513 series (200, 123, 190) and Mae Osborn bowled a 500 series (158, 161, 181). Ava Caldwell was the Thunder’s top bowler with a 467 series.

Marengo 2,613, Burlington Central 1,977: At Marengo, Kayla Miller fired a 523 series (143, 201, 179) and Lillian Colberg followed with a 483 series (172, 181, 130) as the Indians defeated the Rockets in a nonconference matchup. Erica Merinas and Nihaar Takhar each rolled 412 series scores for the Rockets.

Johnsburg 2,352, McHenry 2,204: At Raymond’s Bowl, Julia Erickson had a 513 series (168, 190, 161) and Julia McCue put up a 503 series (181, 169, 153) to lead the Skyhawks over the Warriors in nonconference play. Annabelle Weinreis turned in a 496 series (187, 163, 146) to anchor the Warriors in Monday’s match.

Jacobs 2,169, Harvard 1,727: At Lucky Strike, Bianca Ramirez paced the Golden Eagles with a 461 series (163, 145, 153) in the team’s nonconference win over the Hornets. Macie Norgard landed one pin higher for Harvard, shooting a 462 series (150, 148, 164).

Dundee-Crown 2,141, Plano 1,072: At Liberty Lanes, Lisa Hahn fired a 438 series with a high score of 172 as the Chargers beat the Reapers in a nonconference match. Anna Moskalik added a 409 series and a high score of 142 to help the Chargers secure the win.