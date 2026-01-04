Woodstock co-op girls wrestling takes 2nd at Dundee-Crown Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls wrestling

Dundee-Crown Invite: At Carpentersville, Woodstock co-op (189.5 points) took runner-up to Schaumburg (240), with more than 30 teams competing.

Woodstock co-op’s Eva Hermansson claimed the 110-pound title, Kyla Hayes (120 pounds) and Tayler Manzel (135) took second, and Allison Hill (285) finished third for the Blue Streaks.

Harvard (116 points) finished sixth, Hampshire (86) placed 10th, Jacobs (80) took 12th, Richmond-Burton (67) was 14th, D-C (46) was 17th, Burlington Central (28) was 23rd, Johnsburg (27) was 24th and Marengo (13) was 27th.

Harvard’s Ithandehui Rosas won the 145-pound title and Alexa Herrera (115) was runner-up.

Hampshire’s Annabelle Mueller took first at 105 pounds and Samantha Diehl (190) was second.

Jacobs’ Julia Felton placed first at 110 pounds, and Aaliyah Guichon was second at 105.

Richmond-Burton’s Madelyn Peterie was runner-up at 130 pounds, D-C’s Ruby Gavina took second at 125, and Johnsburg’s Carmen Sierra was second at 235.

McHenry Dual Team Meet: At McHenry, senior Natalia Corona earned her 100th career victory as the host Warriors finished 3-0 to win the McHenry Dual Team Meet championship.

Boys wrestling

Libertyville Invite: At Libertyville, Johnsburg placed seventh and Cary-Grove was 12th at the 13-team meet. Johnsburg’s Chase Vogel was first at 120 pounds and Tanner Hansen (150) and Jackson Hjorth (215) each took third.

Boys basketball

Hampshire 62, Vernon Hills 39: At Hampshire, Tyler Lacke scored 17 points and made three 3-pointers as the Whip-Purs (3-12) earned a nonconference victory over the Cougars. Cole Harkin had 10 points and three 3s, and Cam Huffman and Jaiden Baldwin tossed in seven points apiece.

West Carroll 54, Alden-Hebron 49: At Mount Carroll, Fabian Carreno scored 18 points and Aldo Carreno added 17 for the Giants (4-7) in the nonconference loss to the Thunder.

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 40, Rolling Meadows 37: At Cary, Kennedy Manning scored a game-high 20 points, making three 3s and scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter, as the Trojans (9-4) picked up their fifth straight win. C-G trailed 28-25 after three quarters. Aria Stanton tallied seven points and Jayden Sopata-Rahn added six.

Joliet Central 56, Hampshire 33: At Barrington High School, Mikala Amegasse had 14 points and Sadie Van Horn added eight as the Whip-Purs (8-9) lost to the Steelmen in the Grow the Game Showcase.

Wheaton Warrenville South 37, Burlington Central 27: At Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, the Rockets (10-5) fell to the Tigers at the Grow the Game Showcase.

Prospect 42, Huntley 35: At Huntley, Aubrina Adamik scored 10 points for the Red Raiders (9-6) in a nonconference loss. Alyssa Borzych added nine points, and Luca Garlin and Evie Freundt both had eight.

St. Viator 54, Prairie Ridge 23: At Crystal Lake, Maia Cassin led the Wolves (3-11) with 11 points in the nonconference loss.

St. Edward 70, Woodstock 26: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks fell to 4-10 with a nonconference defeat to the Green Wave.

Genoa-Kingston 49, Richmond-Burton 32: At Genoa, the Rockets (7-5) dropped their nonconference game against the Cogs.

Round Lake 40, McHenry 25: At McHenry, Chloe Casey’s seven points led the Warriors (4-10) in a nonconference loss to the Panthers.