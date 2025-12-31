Dundee-Crown, Huntley win on final day of Chuck Dayton Classic: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Dundee-Crown 53, Chicago Bulls College Prep 32: At DeKalb, Rasheed Trice scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Anthony Spain tossed in 11 points as the Chargers (2-9) picked up a victory in the final game of the Chuck Dayton Classic, their second in a row.

Christian Rodriguez had eight points, and Nathan Pederson (threes assists) and Hudson Reardon added seven apiece.

Huntley 76, Intrinsic 41: At DeKalb, Aidan Gibbs led the way with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals as the Red Raiders (5-9) earned their second straight win to close out the Chuck Dayton Classic. Isaiah Onu chipped in 13 points, Brady Hassels had 10 points and Isaac Muze (three assists) and Seun Oladipo had seven each.

Maine South 58, Burlington Central 47: At Hinsdale, Patrick Magan scored a team-high 15 points, adding three steals, but the Rockets (6-6) fell in their final game at the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic. Bennek Braden added 11 points and six rebounds.

Christian Life 57, Alden-Hebron 46: At Poplar Grove, Aldo Carreno scored 14 points for the Giants (4-6) in a loss at the North Boone Christmas Tournament. Fabian Carreno had 12 points, and JP and Jack Stewart both had eight.

North Boone 72, Harvard 51: At Poplar Grove, the Hornets (1-9) dropped their final game at the North Boone Christmas Tournament. Cristian Pagles had 13 points, Julian Acosta had 11 and Steve Valdez Esquivel added 10.

Girls basketball

Hampshire 38, Maine West 27: At Carpentersville, Jiselle Lopez recorded 16 points and knocked down three 3-pointers as the Whip-Purs (8-8) went 2-2 at the Komaromy Classic with a win in their final game, placing 13th.

Mikala Amegasse earned all-tournament honors and had 14 points, two assists and three steals. Peyton McCarthy added six points.

South Elgin 33, Dundee-Crown 29: At Carpentersville, Madison Guyon had seven points for the host Chargers (2-11) in their final game of the Komaromy Classic. Kate Graham tallied four points and eight rebounds for D-C, which finished 16th.

North Boone 35, Harvard 33: At Poplar Grove, Summer Jones and Ani Gonzalez scored 10 points apiece for the Hornets (3-9) in the championship game of the North Boone Christmas Tournament.

Marian Central 43, Woodstock 29: At Rockford, Jenna Remke scored 19 points to lead the Hurricanes (4-15) past the Blue Streaks (4-9) in the ninth-place game of the Boylan Reindeer Games. Julia Dovidio added 12 points. Both Remke and Dovidio had two 3s.

Woodstock was led by Emma Bierman with nine points.

Boys wrestling

Floyd Bee Memorial Holiday Tournament: At Lincoln, Marengo’s Mitchell Aukes placed third in the 138-pound bracket for the Indians’ top finish. Hayden Beebe (133 pounds) and Frankie Solis (190) placed fifth. Owen Ostler (150) was sixth.

Girls wrestling

Ottawa Holiday Hootenanny: At Ottawa, Harvard placed 12th out of 32 teams, getting a second-place finish from Ithandehui Rosas in the 145-pound bracket. Rosas lost to Lane Tech’s Eila Barbour by fall in 4:53. Marilyn Carranza (120) took fifth and Alexa Herrera (115) was fifth.