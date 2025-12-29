Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Prairie Ridge’s Tymen Robinson

Prairie Ridge’s Tymen Robinson (bottom) battles Hampshire’s Luthor Rajcevich at 106 pounds in varsity boys wrestling on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Tymen Robinson

School: Prairie Ridge

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Robinson, a sophomore, captured the 106-pound championship at the Larkin Royal Throne Invite and went 5-0 during the week with four pins and one technical fall. Prairie Ridge finished runner-up to meet champion Burlington Central.

Robinson was joined as individual champions at Larkin by teammates Andrew Cioper (150 pounds) and Aiden Rodriguez (175). Robinson also helped lead the Wolves to Fox Valley Conference dual wins over Crystal Lake South and Burlington Central.

For his performance, Robinson was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Richmond-Burton wrestling’s Madelyn Peterie, McHenry wrestling’s Natalie Corona and Woodstock wrestling’s Taqi Baker also were nominated.

Robinson answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald following his big week.

What was the key to winning the title at Larkin?

Robinson: Honestly, I didn’t overthink, and I just wrestled with an intent to try new moves and improve in certain situations that might prepare me for the months to come.

What improvement are you looking to make?

Robinson: I’m looking to get rid of some of the bad habits I grew used to when I wrestled in middle school and got away with because I had years of experience over those kids, which isn’t the case now.

How did you get into wrestling?

Robinson: I grew up in Iowa City watching the best years of Iowa wrestling when they had Brent Metcalf and Matt McDonough. My dad also grew up wrestling and was lucky enough to get the opportunity to wrestle in college, which is the same goal I’ve been setting for myself as a kid. I enjoy how you don’t get help from other teammates out on the mat. It’s all up to you and your willpower from all the work that you’ve been putting in at practices every week. It’s all just a matter of showing the people in the stands watching you how much you really care for this sport.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions?

Robinson: I make sure to stop over on the side of the mat that I will be wrestling on and take a deep breath and pray, since God is the reason I have the ability to wrestle. He gave me the gifts and abilities to keep going in my everyday life and in every match.

What is the best Christmas gift you’ve ever received?

Robinson: The best gift I’ve ever received was when my dad got me tickets to go to the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Tulsa and got to drive there and sit next to some of my wrestling partners and buddies. I even got tons of souvenirs, including one of Pat Glory’s wrestling shoes right after he won the tournament.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Robinson: Baseball would be the sport that I’d be the best at, due to it being the other sport that I loved growing up at such a young age. I just never got to play it as seriously as wrestling.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Robinson: I don’t really have many pet peeves other than when people say something that is wrong but are so sure that they are right. ... That gets me upset, especially when it comes to history or sports stats.

What would be your perfect meal?

Robinson: My perfect meal is a porterhouse steak and beer battered fries. Although I do always love breakfast foods like cinnamon rolls, hash browns and waffles.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Robinson: I am aiming to make it to state this year and improve in my technique enough to where I can start proving some of the doubters wrong about how far my wrestling career can truly end up going. Team wise, I hope we can just keep growing close together and keep putting in work in practice that will help all of us out on the mat. That all also comes from having good leaders on the team, and I hope to keep growing in my leadership (role) for the team so these goals can become reality.