McHenry wins consolation title at Elgin Holiday Tournament: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

McHenry 62, West Chicago 27: At Elgin, the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 21-3 in the opening quarter, and Adam Anwar finished with a game-high 22 points in the consolation championship of the Elgin Holiday Tournament.

Blake Renfro and Dane Currie chipped in nine points apiece, and Nathan Ottaway added six for McHenry (10-4).

Woodstock 55, Antioch 38: At Elgin, the Blue Streaks had four players in double figures as they finished the Elgin Holiday Tournament with a 2-2 mark. Max Beard had 13 points, Liam Laidig had 12, JJ Stokes had 11, and Ty Steponaitis added 10 for Woodstock (10-3).

United Township 67, Huntley 43: At DeKalb, Isaac Muze scored 12 points, and Isaiah Onu tossed in 10 as the Red Raiders (3-8) dropped their tournament opener at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic. Aidan Gibbs scored eight points.

Huntley will face Manley at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Hononegah 59, Dundee-Crown 51: At DeKalb, Rasheed Trice scored a game-high 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the Chargers’ opening-round loss at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic.

Anthony Spain (six rebounds, four assists) and Nathan Pederson tossed in 10 points apiece for D-C (0-8), which will meet Naperville Central at 9 a.m. Monday.

St. Laurence 55, Burlington Central 28: At Hinsdale, the Rockets (6-4) dropped their second game of the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic. Patrick Magan and Bennek Braden each tallied six points for Central, which will play Niles North at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Wheeling 46, Hampshire 39: At Wheeling, Trey Simmons (five rebounds, four assists) scored 13 points, and Tyler Lacke chipped in nine as the Whip-Purs (2-12) dropped their final game at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic. Cole Harkin added four points, three assists and five steals.

Stillman Valley 55, Woodstock North 49: At Marengo, the Thunder dropped to 0-12 with a loss in their final game at the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic.

Girls basketball

Buffalo Grove 61, Hampshire 46: At Carpentersville, Mikala Amegasse scored 22 points and added four assists and three steals for the Whip-Purs (6-8), who fell to 0-2 at the Komaromy Classic. Jiselle Lopez tossed in 15 points and made three 3s. Hampshire will face South Elgin at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Lake Forest 42, Dundee-Crown 22: At Carpentersville, Kate Graham (seven rebounds, two steals) and Emily Guyon each had 10 points for the Chargers (2-10) in a loss at the Komaromy Classic. D-C will face Maine West at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Jacobs 41, Schaumburg 36: At Wheaton, the Golden Eagles (5-8) picked up their second victory at the Wheaton North Bill Neibch Falcon Classic.

Burlington Central 68, Pecatonica 59: At Dixon, the Rockets (10-3) improved to 2-1 at the Dixon Christmas Classic.

Sycamore 43, Marian Central 24: At Rockford, the Hurricanes lost their opening game of the Boylan Reindeer Games.

Rockford Auburn 59, Marian Central 44: At Boylan, the Hurricanes (3-14) lost their second game of the day at the Boylan Reindeer Games.

Kaneland 60, Woodstock 24: At Rockford, the Blue Streaks lost to the Knights to open play at the Boylan Reindeer Games.

Boylan 56, Woodstock 24: At Rockford, the Streaks (4-7) fell to 0-2 at the Boylan Reindeer Games.