Johnsburg wins consolation championship at Hinkle Holiday Classic: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Johnsburg 60, Grayslake Central 46: At Algonquin, Josh Kaunas had a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, as the Skyhawks won the championship of the consolation bracket of the Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic.

Trey Toussaint (12 points) and Jayce Schmitt (10 points, 10 rebounds) earned spots on the all-tournament team for Johnsburg (8-5, 3-1 tournament), which has won eight of its past nine games.

Jarrel Albea added 10 points for the Skyhawks, and Danny Loud contributed six points and five rebounds coming off the bench. Kaunas, Toussaint and Schmitt hit 3-pointers in the second quarter, as Johnsburg outscored Grayslake Central 20-12 after trailing 10-7 after one.

Boylan 50, Jacobs 47: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles erased an 18-point deficit after three quarters, only to lose their final game in their own Hinkle Holiday Classic in the consolation bracket third-place game.

Elijah Bell scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for Jacobs (8-5, 1-3 tournament). Jack Magee hit five 3-pointers, including two in the fourth. The Eagles trailed 45-27 after three.

Bell’s floater in the lane tied the score at 47-all with two minutes left, but Boylan’s Christian Kennedy (21 points, seven rebounds) hit a 3-pointer with 1:27 left to break the tie. Bell was not on the court in the final seconds when the Eagles missed a potential tying 3, as he injured what appeared to be his ankle on a drive to the basket. He walked off the court with assistance.

Magee took four charges and also grabbed four rebounds. Samson Averehi had five points, including a one-handed breakaway dunk, and five rebounds for Jacobs.

Bell was named to the all-tournament team.

Bartlett 52, Prairie Ridge 46: At Algonquin, the Wolves wrapped up the Hinkle Holiday Classic with their fourth loss in as many games in the tournament, falling to the Hawks in the consolation bracket seventh-place game.

Eli Loeding had 21 points for the Wolves (2-11, 0-4 tournament). Luke Vanderwiel added nine.

Burlington Central 57, Schaumburg 27: At Hinsdale, Patrick Magan scored 17 points, and the Rockets opened the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic with a win.

Declan Wilson added eight points for Central (6-3, 1-0 tournament), which will play St. Laurence at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

McHenry 68, Addison Trail 44: At Elgin, Adam Anwar and Nathan Ottaway scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, and the Warriors advanced to the consolation championship game of the Elgin Holiday Tournament.

Anwar hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter. McHenry (9-4, 2-1 tournament) will play West Chicago at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for the consolation title.

Wauconda 54, Hampshire 49: At Wheeling, Tyler Lacke went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 18 points, as the Whip-Purs dropped to 1-2 in the Wheeling Hardwood Classic. Trey Simmons had 14 points and Jordan Parish added nine for Hampshire (2-11), which led 15-9 after one quarter and 22-20 at halftime.

Girls basketball

Huntley 57, Maine West 11: At Carpentersville, Evie Freundt had 11 points, three steals and two blocks as the Red Raiders coasted to an opening win at Dundee-Crown’s Komaromy Classic. Aubrina Adamik also had 11 points, while Luca Garlin scored 10 points and had eight steals. Huntley (8-3, 1-0 tournament) will play Maine South at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Naperville Central 54, Hampshire 22: At Carpentersville, Peyton McCarthy and Roni Dumoulin each had five points for the Whip-Purs (6-7, 0-1 tournament) in a loss to open up play at the Komaromy Classic.

Dixon 42, Burlington Central 38: At Dixon, the Rockets fell just short to the host Duchesses in their opener at the Dixon Christmas Classic. Audrey LaFleur scored 12 points for Central, Julia Scheuer had 10 and Ashley Waslo added seven.

Burlington Central 59, Aurora Central Catholic 54: At Dixon, the Rockets overcame a slow start to split their Day 1 games at the Dixon Christmas Classic. LaFleur led Central (9-3, 1-1 tournament) with 18 points, followed by Kelsey Covey (11), Scheuer (10) and Waslo (nine).