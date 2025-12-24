R-B, Crystal Lake Central to play for E.C. Nichols Tournament title: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 59, Rockford Christian 25: At Marengo, the Rockets advanced to the title game of the E.C. Nichols Tournament with the win. Jace Nelson led the way with 15 points and Luke Robinson added 14 for R-B (6-4). The Rockets will face Crystal Lake Central for the championship at 5 p.m. Friday.

Crystal Lake Central 57, Woodstock North 36: At Marengo, the Tigers moved into the title game of the E.C. Nichols Tournament with the win over the Thunder. Central will face Richmond-Burton at 5 p.m. Friday.

Fenton 58, Marian Central 26: At Marengo, the Hurricanes fell to the Bison at the E.C. Nichols Tournament. Marian Central will face Rockford Christian 11 a.m. Friday

Shepard 67, Woodstock 54: At Elgin, Max Beard scored 21 points as the Blue Streaks dropped their second-round contest to the Astros at the Elgin Holiday Tournament. Woodstock (9-2) will face St. Charles North at 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Hampshire 67, Streamwood 29: At Wheeling, Trey Simmons led a balanced attack for the Whip Purs with 11 points as Hampshire moved on in the consolation bracket at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic. Tyler Johnson and Temilade Ayoola added 10 points each for Hampshire. Hampshire will face Wauconda at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Mundelein 47, Prairie Ridge 40: At Algonquin, Eli Loeding scored 18 points as the Wolves fell at the Hinkle Holiday Classic to the Mustangs. Luke Vanderwiel added 10 points for PR (2-9). The Wolves will face Grant at 9 a.m. Friday in the seventh-place consolation game.

McHenry 57, North Chicago 29: At Elgin, Adam Anwar scored a game-high 24 points as the Warriors moved into the consolation semifinals of the Elgin Holiday Tournament, Nate Ottaway added 14 for McHenry (8-4). The Warriors will face Addison Trail in the consolation semifinals at noon Friday.

Crystal Lake South 60, Larkin 43: At Algonquin, Carson Trivellini led a balanced scoring attack as the Gators picked up the win at the Hinkle Holiday Classic. Noah Cook added 12 and Ryan Morgan 10 for South (7-6). The Gators will face Cary-Grove for fifth place at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Cary-Grove 76, Lakes 58: At Algonquin, the Trojans moved into the fifth-place game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Crystal Lake South with the win over the Eagles. AJ Berndt scored a game-high 25 and Adam Bauer added 23 for Cary (10-2).

Stillman Valley 62, Marengo 60: At Marengo, Caden Bezik scored 22 points as the host Indians fell to the Cardinals at the E.C. Nichols Tournament. Parker Weadge added 17 for Marengo. The Indians will face Glenbard South at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 58, Neuqua Valley 47: at Libertyville, Malaina Kurth earned all-tournament for the Trojans as Cary (7-4) finished third at the Rustoleum Winter Classic at Libertyville.

Downers Grove North 50, Jacobs 17: At Wheaton, the Golden Eagles fell in the second round of the Wheaton North Tournament. Jacobs will face the host Falcons on Friday afternoon.

Girls wrestling

Palatine Invite: At Palatine, Melanie Granda was the top finisher for Burlington Central, placing second at 105 pounds. Esme Grugel of Dundee-Crown placed third at 105.