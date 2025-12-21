Woodstock’s Taqi Baker earns 100th career win: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Harvard Sciacca-Holtfreter Invite: At Harvard, Woodstock senior Taqi Baker recorded his 100th career victory in the 126-pound semifinals and went on to win an individual title as the Blue Streaks placed fifth out of 16 teams. Harvard took eighth, Woodstock North was ninth and Alden-Hebron was 14th.

Harvard’s Liam Parker placed first at 106 pounds and Alden-Hebron’s Logan Klein was first at 150.

Woodstock’s Skyler McLeer (175) and Jaxson Hansen (190) placed second and Cole Malo (113) and Logan Wisner (157) were third.

Harvard’s Owen Vail (138) placed second and Juan Rosales (106) took third.

Woodstock North’s Jordan Bradley (126) and David Randecker (215) placed second.

Stillman Valley Invite: At Stilllman Valley, Johnsburg won the 17-team championship, receiving first-place finishes from Kainoa Ancog at 157 pounds and Duke Mays at 190. Marengo placed fourth and Dundee-Crown took 11th.

Marengo’s Mitchell Aukes took first at 138 and D-C’s Teigen Moreno was first at 215.

Johnsburg’s Chase Vogel (120), Chase Davis (132), Jackson Hjorth (215) and Aiden Bowley (285) placed second, and Tanner Hansen (150) was third.

Marengo’s Hunter Boley (144), Ryan Hess (165) and Frankie Solis (190) took second, and Hayden Beebe (132) and Gavin Boorsma (175) were third.

Larkin Royal Throne Invite: At Elgin, Burlington Central crowned four individual champions and won the 13-team title with 168 points, just ahead of runner-up Prairie Ridge (145.5). Cary-Grove (127) was fifth.

Eduardo Vences (120), Ronald Perez (157), Samvir Devineni (165) and Michael Juntiz (215) finished first for the Rockets. David Wyruchowski (126) was second, and Daniel O’Connor (113), Berry Yildirim (150) and Ben Hultgren (285) were third.

Prairie Ridge’s Tymen Robinson (106), Andrew Cioper (150) and Aiden Rodriguez (175) all claimed individual titles. Nolan Terhaar (157) was second and Matt Moritz (157) and Frank Matviychuk (190) took third for the Wolves.

Cary-Grove’s Keegan Hammett (120) and Aiden Bierbower (165) finished runner-up, and Henry Kos (132), Jacob Turner (138), Ignacio Santander (144) and Anthony Basso (175) took third.

Boys basketball

Cary-Grove 57, Mundelein 39: At Algonquin, AJ Berndt tallied 13 points for the Trojans (9-1) in an opening-round victory at the Jacobs Hinkle Holiday Classic. Adam Bauer had 10 points and Dylan Dumele and Brady Bauer each tossed in nine.

The Trojans advance to play Naperville North at 3 p.m. Monday.

Naperville North 65, Johnsburg 54: At Algonquin, the Skyhawks (5-5) fell to the Huskies in their Hinkle Holiday Classic opener. Trey Toussaint scored a team-high 15 points on five 3-pointers for Johnsburg. Ashton Stern had 13 points on four 3s, and Jarrel Albea and Josh Kaunas had nine points apiece.

Johnsburg will face Mundelein in a consolation bracket game at 9 a.m. Monday.

Geneva 57, Prairie Ridge 55: At Algonquin, Eli Loeding paced the Wolves (2-8) with 18 points and two 3s in a heartbreaking, opening loss at the Hinkle Holiday Classic. Geneva won on a layup at the buzzer by Ben Peterson.

Maddon McKim had 14 points for Prairie Ridge, and Tiago Gray chipped in eight. Prairie Ridge will meet Boylan in a consolation bracket game at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Crystal Lake South 65, Grayslake Central 49: At Algonquin, Nick Stowasser poured in 25 points and made four 3s as the Gators (6-5) won their opener at the Hinkle Holiday Classic. Carson Trivellini had 17 points, Noah Cook had eight and Ryan Morgan tossed in seven.

Crystal Lake Central 69, Marengo 56: At Marengo, the Tigers (7-2) defeated the Indians (1-8) in their opening game of the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic.

Fenton 44, Woodstock North 33: At Marengo, the Thunder (0-9) lost their first game of the Marengo E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic.

Girls basketball

Harvard 57, Fenton 23: At Richmond, Summer Jones recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hornets to their first victory of the season at the Richmond-Burton Christmas Tournament. Olivia Nulle added 11 points, four rebounds and four steals and Anelieze Gonzalez chipped in nine points and three steals.

Plano 44, Harvard 31: At Richmond, the Hornets (1-8) fell to the Reapers to take sixth at the R-B Christmas Tournament. Jones recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds and Nulle added eight points and eight rebounds.

Mother McAuley 62, Cary-Grove 42: At Libertyville, Malaina Kurth had 14 points to lead the Trojans to a loss at the Libertyville Winter Classic. Jayden Sopata-Rahn added 11.

Cary-Grove 51, Lake Forest Academy 42: At Libertyville, Sopata-Rahn (15 points), Kurth (12) and Olivia Leuze (10) each scored in double figures as the Trojans (5-2) went 1-1 on the first day of the Libertyville Winter Classic.