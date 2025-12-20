Johnsburg tops Rockford Christian, wins Richmond-Burton Christmas Tournament title

Johnsburg got perhaps its biggest test of the season Saturday against Rockford Christian, and the Skyhawks, staring down their second tournament championship this year, rose to the challenge.

Behind 22 points from Summer Toussaint and 14 points and eight rebounds from Skye Toussaint, Johnsburg’s sophomore twin sisters, the Skyhawks prevailed 52-46 to take the Richmond-Burton Christmas Tournament title and a perfect 12-0 record into winter break.

“We came in with a mindset that we have to play our best game,” said senior forward Carlie Majercik, who opened tournament action with eight points, six rebounds and five steals in a win against Fenton on Friday. “When we get out on that floor, leave it all out there.”

R-B Christmas Tournament: @LadySkyhawksBB 29, Rockford Christian 20, halftime. Summer Toussaint (in video) with 15 points for the Skyhawks. Skye Toussaint (eight rebounds) and Addison Sweetwood with four points apiece. pic.twitter.com/rnCZR2dPBb — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) December 20, 2025

Johnsburg, averaging over 56 points a game, also won its season-opening Thanksgiving tournament. The Skyhawks had a pretty good idea of who they would be facing in the R-B tournament final if they made it that far.

Johnsburg and Rockford Christian (11-1) also will meet in the Skyhawks’ first game after the holiday break on Jan. 5.

“Going into this, we knew they were a very talented team,” Johnsburg coach Erin Stochl said. “We kind of spent the past week preparing for this because we knew we’d be seeing them again the first game after New Years. They listened to everything we gave them, and they came out ready to compete. They came out with a lot of energy and intensity because that’s how (Rockford Christian) plays. I felt like we matched them really well.”

The Skyhawks had to overcome a little adversity early. Summer Toussaint, the team’s top scorer, picked up her second foul with 5:41 left in the first quarter. But Johnsburg’s depth, as it has throughout its 12-game winning streak, shined with five players scoring in the opening quarter.

Trailing 11-6, junior Addison Sweetwood and sophomore Kailey Delulio each stepped up with Summer Toussaint on the bench.

“I think it shows how much we’ve improved as a team and how much we want it this year,” said Sweetwood, who had four points and three assists and scored on a reverse layup in the second quarter.

Stochl, who believes the Skyhawks’ 12-0 start is the best in team history, said her side stayed calm.

“One of our big keys was just keeping our composure,” Stochl said. “We knew (Rockford Christian) was very athletic, they’re aggressive defensively, and I feel like our girls still maintained their composure with the ball. We made right decisions on the floor, and we had a ton of players step up offensively and defensively.

“When Summer got into foul trouble, Addison Sweetwood took on a big defensive role for us as well as picked up a few much-needed baskets. One of our best defenders is Kailey Delulio. She just buys into defense. She knows that’s where she excels. We ended up switching her on the girl that Summer would usually be guarding. She took it and ran with it.”

Skye Toussaint, a 6-3 forward, grabbed seven of her eight rebounds in the first half and tossed in 10 of her 14 points after the break. That included eight points in the fourth quarter as the Lions were looking to make a late run. Rockford Christian, led in scoring by Jaden Conerly with 16 points and Lucy Gargoni with 12, sank a pair of long 2s in the final 35 seconds to cut down what was once a 50-35 deficit into the final 52-46 score.

Addie Graff (six points) sank two 3s for Johnsburg, including in the final seconds of the third quarter, and Lauren McQuiston knocked down a 3 while tacking on a pair of assists.