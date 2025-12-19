Harvard, Marengo wrestling split at triangular: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Harvard 45, Plano 33: At Sandwich, Liam Parker, Juan Rosales, Fernando Najera Esquivel, Owen Vail, Brennan Peters, Cash Stott and Bo Branum won matches for Harvard.

Sandwich 54, Harvard 21: At Sandwich, Vail, Wyatt Stott, Peters and Rigo Herrera won matches for Harvard.

Marengo 54, Plano 21: At Sandwich, Grant Price, Hayden Beebe, Christian Gamboa, Gerardo Jaimes, Ryan Hess, Gavin Baros, Frankie Solis and Cesar Garcia won matches for Marengo.

Sandwich 51, Marengo 27: At Sandwich, Caden Weirich, Mitchell Aukes and Logan Boley were among the winners for Marengo.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 54, Burlington Central 51: At Burlington, Audrey LaFleuer, scored 17 points and Julia Scheuer added 12 as the Rockets dropped the nonconference contest to the Knights.

Girls wrestling

Hampshire 35, Dundee-Crown 12: At Carpentersville, KyLynn Larkin, Annabelle Mueller, Elsie Ortiz, Maggie Anderson, Sophia Peneschi-Schneeberger, Madison Minson, Lidia Escamilla and Samantha Diehl won matches for the Whip Purs. Patricia Barradas and Violet Wheatley won matches for D-C.

Boys swimming

McHenry 99, Woodstock co-op 77: At Woodstock, Myles Wagner won the 50 and 100 freestyle and Robbie Rosenbaum won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly to lead McHenry to the dual meet win. Landon Beltran won the 100 backstroke for Woodstock.